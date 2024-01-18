OTC Markets Group Announces the 2024 OTCQX Best 50

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), today announced the 2024 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of the top-performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year.



The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2023 calendar year.

“We congratulate this year’s OTCQX Best 50 companies on their ability to achieve a high level of performance during another challenging year for market conditions,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “This year’s roster represents a diverse set of industries and geographies that clearly demonstrate the value global cross-border trading can provide for companies.”

2024 OTCQX Best 50 Results and Highlights

The 2024 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded a total $11.4 billion dollar volume. The companies delivered to investors a median total return of 77% in 2023. The median market cap for the companies ranked in this year’s list was over $186 million, and among them were 10 companies with a market cap greater than $1 billion.

This year’s top performing company, Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCQX: BRVMF), a Canada and Brazil based mineral exploration and development company. Bravo Mining Corp cross-trades on the TSX Venture exchange in Canada under the ticker “BRVO.”

U.S. and Canadian companies comprised a high concentration of the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 at 25 and 16 companies respectively. The list also included companies traded on the ASX, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, LSE, and the Singapore Exchange. The diversity of countries further demonstrates the success of OTCQX as a global gateway to connect issuers with the U.S. investment community.

Nine U.S. community banks were also included among this year’s OTCQX Best 50 list:

Three companies from last year’s ranking made their second appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list in 2024:

The 2024 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:

Rank Company Symbol 1 Bravo Mining Corp. BRVMF 2 Collective Mining Ltd CNLMF 3 Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) BCHG 4 LithiumBank Resources Corp. LBNKF 5 Data Communications Management Corp. DCMDF 6 Grayscale Decentraland Trust (MANA) MANA 7 Gold Reserve, Inc. GDRZF 8 Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM) GXLM 9 G Mining Ventures Corp. GMINF 10 Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC) LTCN 11 Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. WEGYF 12 Aya Gold & Silver Inc. AYASF 13 Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC GDLC 14 ES Bancshares, Inc. ESBS 15 First Acceptance Corp. FACO 16 Osprey Bitcoin Trust OBTC 17 Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund BITW 18 Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) ETHE 19 GREAT PACIFIC GOLD CORP. FSXLF 20 Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) ETCG 21 Mayfair Gold Corp. MFGCF 22 Well Health Technologies Corp. WHTCF 23 Blue Dolphin Energy Co. BDCO 24 Foran Mining Corporation FMCXF 25 Century Next Financial Corp CTUY 26 Grayscale Horizen Trust (ZEN) HZEN 27 The Trendlines Group Ltd. TRNLY 28 Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. ATBPF 29 Glass House Brands Inc. GLASF 30 Patriot Battery Metals Inc PMETF 31 Aldebaran Resources Inc. ADBRF 32 Marks & Spencer Group Plc MAKSY; MAKSF 33 Yellow Cake Plc YLLXF 34 Champion Iron Limited CIAFF 35 Lundin Gold Inc. LUGDF 36 Xtract One Technologies Inc. XTRAF 37 West Coast Community Bancorp SCZC 38 GBank Financial Holdings Inc. GBFH 39 Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. PPBN 40 Sprott Physical Uranium Trust SRUUF 41 FFB Bancorp FFBB 42 Boss Energy Ltd BQSSF 43 ASM International N.V. ASMIY 44 Heineken N.V. HEINY; HINKF 45 Publicis Groupe S.A. PUBGY; PGPEF 46 Corsa Coal Corp. CRSXF 47 Peoples Financial Corp. PFBX 48 Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. IFHI 49 GAMCO Investors, Inc. GAMI 50 Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc. MNMB



OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to eligible companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2023, to determine which companies would qualify for the 2024 OTCQX Best 50:

traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2022

closing share price of $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2023

closing share price on December 31, 2023, greater than on December 31, 2022

traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2023

not a “penny stock” on December 31, 2023 as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of December 31, 2023

View the complete 2024 OTCQX Best 50 rankings.

OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading over 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com