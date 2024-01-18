OTC Markets Group Announces the 2024 OTCQX Best 50

| Source: OTC Markets OTC Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), today announced the 2024 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of the top-performing OTCQX companies in the prior calendar year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2023 calendar year.

“We congratulate this year’s OTCQX Best 50 companies on their ability to achieve a high level of performance during another challenging year for market conditions,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “This year’s roster represents a diverse set of industries and geographies that clearly demonstrate the value global cross-border trading can provide for companies.”

2024 OTCQX Best 50 Results and Highlights
The 2024 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded a total $11.4 billion dollar volume. The companies delivered to investors a median total return of 77% in 2023. The median market cap for the companies ranked in this year’s list was over $186 million, and among them were 10 companies with a market cap greater than $1 billion.

This year’s top performing company, Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCQX: BRVMF), a Canada and Brazil based mineral exploration and development company. Bravo Mining Corp cross-trades on the TSX Venture exchange in Canada under the ticker “BRVO.”

U.S. and Canadian companies comprised a high concentration of the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 at 25 and 16 companies respectively. The list also included companies traded on the ASX, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, LSE, and the Singapore Exchange. The diversity of countries further demonstrates the success of OTCQX as a global gateway to connect issuers with the U.S. investment community.

Nine U.S. community banks were also included among this year’s OTCQX Best 50 list:

Three companies from last year’s ranking made their second appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list in 2024:

The 2024 OTCQX Best 50 Companies:

RankCompanySymbol
1Bravo Mining Corp.BRVMF
2Collective Mining LtdCNLMF
3Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH)BCHG
4LithiumBank Resources Corp.LBNKF
5Data Communications Management Corp.DCMDF
6Grayscale Decentraland Trust (MANA)MANA
7Gold Reserve, Inc.GDRZF
8Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (XLM)GXLM
9G Mining Ventures Corp.GMINF
10Grayscale Litecoin Trust (LTC)LTCN
11Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp.WEGYF
12Aya Gold & Silver Inc.AYASF
13Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLCGDLC
14ES Bancshares, Inc.ESBS
15First Acceptance Corp.FACO
16Osprey Bitcoin TrustOBTC
17Bitwise 10 Crypto Index FundBITW
18Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)ETHE
19GREAT PACIFIC GOLD CORP.FSXLF
20Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)ETCG
21Mayfair Gold Corp.MFGCF
22Well Health Technologies Corp.WHTCF
23Blue Dolphin Energy Co.BDCO
24Foran Mining CorporationFMCXF
25Century Next Financial CorpCTUY
26Grayscale Horizen Trust (ZEN)HZEN
27The Trendlines Group Ltd.TRNLY
28Antibe Therapeutics, Inc.ATBPF
29Glass House Brands Inc.GLASF
30Patriot Battery Metals IncPMETF
31Aldebaran Resources Inc.ADBRF
32Marks & Spencer Group PlcMAKSY; MAKSF
33Yellow Cake PlcYLLXF
34Champion Iron LimitedCIAFF
35Lundin Gold Inc.LUGDF
36Xtract One Technologies Inc.XTRAF
37West Coast Community BancorpSCZC
38GBank Financial Holdings Inc.GBFH
39Pinnacle Bankshares Corp.PPBN
40Sprott Physical Uranium TrustSRUUF
41FFB BancorpFFBB
42Boss Energy LtdBQSSF
43ASM International N.V.ASMIY
44Heineken N.V.HEINY; HINKF
45Publicis Groupe S.A.PUBGY; PGPEF
46Corsa Coal Corp.CRSXF
47Peoples Financial Corp.PFBX
48Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc.IFHI
49GAMCO Investors, Inc.GAMI
50Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc.MNMB


OTC Markets Group applied the following criteria to eligible companies traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2023, to determine which companies would qualify for the 2024 OTCQX Best 50:

  • traded on OTCQX on December 31, 2022
  • closing share price of $0.25 or greater on December 31, 2023
  • closing share price on December 31, 2023, greater than on December 31, 2022
  • traded equal to or greater than $500,000 in dollar volume in 2023
  • not a “penny stock” on December 31, 2023 as defined under SEC Rule 3a51-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
  • member of the OTCQX Composite Index as of December 31, 2023

View the complete 2024 OTCQX Best 50 rankings.

OTC Markets Group reserves discretion to omit companies from the ranking that no longer demonstrate the OTCQX market standards of transparency and wide distribution of news and financial disclosure.

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading over 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com