Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on January 18, 2024 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on March 1, 2024 to common share record holders as of February 5, 2024.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 171 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.