RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-01-19
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|760
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|400
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|0.892 %
|Lowest yield
|0.880 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.925 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2024-01-19
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,040
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|400
|Number of bids
|19
|Number of accepted bids
|9
|Average yield
|0.734 %
|Lowest yield
|0.718 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.750 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|20.00