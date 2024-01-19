RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-01-19
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln760
Volume sold, SEK mln400 
Number of bids13 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.892 %
Lowest yield0.880 %
Highest accepted yield0.925 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 

 

Auction date2024-01-19
Loan3111
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,040
Volume sold, SEK mln400
Number of bids19
Number of accepted bids9
Average yield0.734 %
Lowest yield0.718 %
Highest accepted yield0.750 %
% accepted at highest yield       20.00



 