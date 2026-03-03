|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-03-03
|Start date
|2026-03-04
|Maturity date
|2026-03-11
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|521.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|370.9
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|370.9
|Number of bids
|14
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
Recommended Reading
-
March 03, 2026 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-03-03Auction date2026-03-03Settlement date2026-03-04Maturity Date2026-03-11Nominal amount521 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
-
February 27, 2026 04:05 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Auction date2026-02-27Loan3104Coupon3.50 %ISIN-codeSE0000556599Maturity2028-12-01Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200Total bid volume, SEK mln640 Volume sold, SEK mln200 Number of bids12 Number of...Read More