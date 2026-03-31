|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2026-03-31
|Start date
|2026-04-01
|Maturity date
|2026-04-08
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|515.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|354.8
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|354.8
|Number of bids
|12
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
Recommended Reading
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March 31, 2026 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2026-03-31Auction date2026-03-31Settlement date2026-04-01Maturity Date2026-04-08Nominal amount515 billion SEKInterest rate1.75 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
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March 27, 2026 05:05 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Auction date2026-03-27Loan3113Coupon0.125 %ISIN-codeSE0009548704Maturity2027-12-01Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 Total bid volume, SEK mln1,350Volume sold, SEK mln200Number of bids9Number of...Read More