RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2026-03-27
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,350
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids9
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield1.570 %
Lowest yield1.570 %
Highest accepted yield1.570 %
% accepted at highest yield        100.00

 

Auction date2026-03-27
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,450
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids9
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield1.320 %
Lowest yield1.320 %
Highest accepted yield1.320 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00



 


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