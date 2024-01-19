Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 January 2024

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the “Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(together ‘PDMRs/PCA) 

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form is below.

 		Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)

 
 		Name

 

 		Oliver Bedford
 		Reason for the notification

 
 		Position/status

 

 		PDMR
Non-Executive Director
 		Initial notification /Amendment

 

 		Initial notification
 		Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 
 		Name

 

 		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
 		LEI

 

 		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
 		Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 
 		Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

 

Identification code 		 

Ordinary Shares

 

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
 		Nature of the transaction

 

 		Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.4675p54,009
 		Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

- Price 		 

 

 

54,009 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

 

£25,000
 		Date of the transaction

 

 		19 January 2024
 		Place of the transaction

 

 		London Stock Exchange

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31