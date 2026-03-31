Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

31 March 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that, as at 31 March 2026, there were 371,585,577 Ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each. 

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 371,585,577.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau		aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 20 7523 4525

 

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


GlobeNewswire

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