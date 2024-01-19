SHAREHOLDER NEWS: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Kaman Corporation; Is $46 a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) (“Kaman or “the Company”) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Arcline Investment Management, L.P. ("Arcline"). Upon completion of the transaction, Kaman will become a privately held company.

You can click on the following link to join this investigation:

Click Here to Join the Investigation

On January 19, 2024, Kaman announced that it had entered into a deal to merge with Arcline. Under the terms of the deal, Kaman shareholders will receive $46.00 per share in an all-cash offer.

The investigation concerns whether the Kaman board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Kaman shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given analysts' projections for future earnings and revenue growth. Also, the stock traded much higher than $46 in recent years.

If you are a shareholder of Kaman. and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com