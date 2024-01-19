North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $375,157 or $0.15 per share, and net earnings for twelve months of $3,777,342 or $1.47 per share, for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

  
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 
12900 PRESTON ROAD 
DALLAS, TEXAS 
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 
   December 31 December 31 
Income Statement 2023  2022  2023  2022  
           
Interest Income 17,379,498  13,964,988  62,794,529  48,816,473  
Interest Expense 9,488,902  2,646,470  29,042,148  5,284,922  
Net Interest Income 7,890,596  11,318,518  33,752,381  43,531,551  
           
Provision for Loan Losses0  (600,000) (450,000) (3,485,600) 
Noninterest Income 1,315,404  894,272  5,974,664  5,346,556  
Noninterest Expenses (8,833,769) (8,791,918) (34,823,274) (34,176,083) 
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary  372,231  2,820,872  4,453,771  11,216,424  
           
Income Tax 2,926  (538,052) (676,429) (2,170,111) 
Net Income 375,157  2,282,820  3,777,342  9,046,313  
           
Earnings per Share 0.15  0.89  1.47  3.52  
           
       Twelve Month Average 
    As of December 31  Ended December 31 
Balance Sheet 2023  2022  2023  2022  
           
Total Assets 1,771,144,330  1,680,874,912  1,710,498,702  1,715,642,031  
Total Loans 1,190,277,991  1,035,607,831  1,081,065,097  949,537,258  
Deposits  1,480,179,142  1,517,778,940  1,475,393,497  1,546,082,734  
Stockholders' Equity 163,995,395  157,265,893  160,824,549  160,950,279  
           
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


