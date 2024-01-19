Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Record Earnings

| Source: Chino Commercial Bancorp Chino Commercial Bancorp

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net earnings year-to-date increased by 4.54% or by $224 thousand, to $4.9 million, as compared to $4.7 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.54 for the period ending December 31, 2023 and $1.47 for the same period last year.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023, were $1.2 million, which represents a decrease of $79 thousand of 6.0% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.41 for the same quarter in 2022, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with the Bank’s performance in 2023. Total net interest income reached an all-time high at $13 million, and net earnings also reached an all-time high at $4.9 million. Though loan growth was not as high as we had hoped, credit quality was very strong, with the Bank having only one delinquent loan at year-end, no pending foreclosures, and no OREO. We are very optimistic about additional opportunities for growth and expansion over the next several years. We believe the economic engine of the Inland Empire is strong and diverse, and the Bank is well positioned to help small business customers in our market.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2023, total assets were $446.4 million, an increase of $46.6 million or 11.65% over $399.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased by $17.7 million or 5.2% to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.8% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by $1.8 million or 1.0% to $179.3 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $181.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and two non-performing loans as of December 31, 2022. OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $3.5 million for the same quarter last year, respectively. Average interest-earning assets were $386.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $161.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $391.6 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $163.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $677.6 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, or an increase of 16.16% as compared with $583.3 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $491 thousand, which represents a decrease of $23 thousand or 4.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $514 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately 28.6%, and 28.2% for the same quarter last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 
     As of
     12/31/2023 12/31/2022
     unaudited audited
Assets   
 Cash and due from banks$35,503,719  $36,436,018 
  Cash and cash equivalents 35,503,719   36,436,018 
        
 Fed Funds Sold 25,218   - 
      25,218   - 
        
 Investment securities available for sale , net of zero allowance for credit losses 6,736,976   6,347,231 
 Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses 208,506,305   160,668,959 
   Total Investments 215,243,282   167,016,191 
 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of   
  $4,465,622 in 2023, and $4,100,516 in 2022 174,352,294   176,555,783 
 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 3,126,100   2,045,200 
 Fixed assets, net 5,466,358   5,626,850 
 Accrued interest receivable 1,439,178   1,153,613 
 Bank owned life insurance 8,247,174   8,054,491 
 Other assets 3,010,916   2,947,830 
        
    Total assets$446,414,238  $399,835,974 
        
Liabilities   
 Deposits   
 Noninterest-bearing 167,131,411   204,189,323 
 Interest-bearing 152,669,374   133,263,940 
        
    Total deposits 319,800,786   337,453,262 
        
 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000,000   15,000,000 
 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 57,000,000   - 
 Subordinated debt 10,000,000   10,000,000 
 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000   3,093,000 
 Accrued interest payable 2,156,153   124,947 
 Other liabilities 1,876,475   1,815,062 
        
    Total liabilities 408,926,413   367,486,270 
        
        
Shareholders' Equity   
 Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized   
  and 3,211,981 shares issued and outstanding   
  at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 10,502,558   10,502,558 
 Retained earnings 28,920,732   24,269,527 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - unrecognized   
  loss on available for sale, net of taxes (1,935,465)  (2,422,382)
        
    Total shareholders' equity 37,487,824   32,349,703 
        
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$446,414,238  $399,835,974 
        


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
          
   For the three month ended For the twelve month ended
   31-Dec 31-Dec
    2023  2022  2023   2022
   (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
Interest Income       
 Interest and fees on loans 2,577,443  2,376,312  9,823,006   9,569,690
 Interest on investment securities 1,364,796  1,127,397  4,808,931   3,323,894
 Other interest income 1,159,255  387,625  4,149,741   968,329
          
  Total interest income 5,101,493  3,891,334  18,781,678   13,861,913
          
Interest Expense       
 Interest on deposits 940,935  185,046  2,776,069   362,922
 Interest on borrowings 877,294  233,400  2,990,249   874,663
          
  Total interest expense 1,818,229  418,445  5,766,317   1,237,585
          
Net Interest Income 3,283,264  3,472,888  13,015,360   12,624,328
          
Provision For Loan Losses 1,366  7,115  (80,440)  143,102
          
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 3,281,898  3,465,773  13,095,800   12,481,226
          
Noninterest Income       
 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 421,554  342,658  1,605,884   1,285,773
 Interchange fees 98,618  110,702  413,421   475,099
 Earnings from bank-owned life insurance 49,884  47,276  192,683   183,152
 Other miscellaneous income 107,569  82,694  379,220   292,039
          
  Total noninterest income 677,625  583,331  2,591,208   2,236,063
          
Noninterest Expense       
 Salaries and employee benefits 1,377,483  1,398,248  5,478,872   5,100,354
 Occupancy and equipment 144,224  158,265  604,614   637,146
 Other expenses 721,205  673,572  2,705,344   2,403,009
          
  Total noninterest expense 2,242,912  2,230,085  8,788,829   8,140,509
          
Income before income tax expense 1,716,612  1,819,020  6,898,178   6,576,780
Provision for income taxes 490,624  513,771  1,961,483   1,864,125
          
Net Income$1,225,988 $1,305,249 $4,936,695  $4,712,655
          
Basic earnings per share$0.38 $0.41 $1.54  $1.47
          
Diluted earnings per share$0.38 $0.41 $1.54  $1.47
          


Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary
Financial Highlights
  
 For the three month ended 
 31-Dec 31-Dec
Key Financial Ratios2023 2022 2023 2022
(unaudited)       
Annualized return on average equity13.50% 16.56% 14.26% 15.55%
Annualized return on average assets1.07% 1.28% 1.11% 1.17%
Net interest margin2.98% 3.57% 3.07% 3.30%
Core efficiency ratio56.63% 54.98% 56.31% 54.78%
Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans-0.008% -0.008% -0.025% -0.039%
        
Average Balances       
(thousands, unaudited)       
Average assets459,186  408,426  444,588  404,284 
Average interest-earning assets437,455  386,370  423,343  382,555 
Average interest-bearing liabilities238,822  161,659  217,141  158,859 
Average gross loans178,998  180,687  179,066  176,759 
Average deposits333,662  346,817  333,335  343,914 
Average equity36,315  31,526  34,618  30,300 
        
 End of period    
 12/31/2023 12/31/2022    
Credit Quality       
Non-performing loans492,242  404,095     
Non-performing loans to total loans0.27% 0.22%    
Non-performing loans to total assets0.11% 0.10%    
Allowance for credit losses to total loans2.49% 2.26%    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO0.27% 0.22%    
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans907.20% 1014.74%    
        
Other Period-end Statistics       
Shareholders equity to total assets8.40% 7.92%    
Net loans to deposits54.52% 52.32%    
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits52.26% 60.51%    
Company Leverage Ratio9.26% 8.12%    
        

Tags

chino commercial bank revenue net income return on assets CEO Statement

Related Links

Contact Data