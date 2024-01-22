AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: AS Infortar

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer

Name: Hanschmidt, Ain

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 17.01.2024

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 42,284; Unit price: 0.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(2): Volume: 42,284; Volume weighted average price: 0.69 EUR

Transaction date: 18.01.2024

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 75,567; Unit price: 0.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(2): Volume: 75,567; Volume weighted average price: 0.69 EUR

Transaction date: 19.01.2024

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 187,456; Unit price: 0.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(2): Volume: 187,456; Volume weighted average price: 0.69 EUR

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee