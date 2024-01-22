Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).                        
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                     
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 15, 2024 to Friday January 19, 2024:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)579,557 8,395,012,609
15 January 202475012,845.57339,634,180
16 January 202475013,057.85339,793,390
17 January 202477013,234.948110,190,910
18 January 202475013,321.94679,991,460
19 January 202475012,812.38679,609,290
Total 15-19 January 20243,770 49,219,230
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,99613,055.489752,169,737
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)88,312 993,754,753
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)587,323 8,496,401,576
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,402,406 36,154,451,314
15 January 20242,99213,054.351639,058,620
16 January 20242,99213,311.564239,828,200
17 January 20243,07313,533.636541,588,865
18 January 20242,99213,598.133440,685,615
19 January 20242,99213,137.876039,308,525
Total 15-19 January 202415,041 200,469,825
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*12,05513,328.2259160,671,763
Bought from the Foundation*3,80013,328.199350,647,157
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)361,368 4,107,969,785
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)2,433,302 36,566,240,060

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 328,101 A shares and 1,361,818 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.62% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, January 22, 2024

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

