A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday January 15, 2024 to Friday January 19, 2024:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|579,557
|8,395,012,609
|15 January 2024
|750
|12,845.5733
|9,634,180
|16 January 2024
|750
|13,057.8533
|9,793,390
|17 January 2024
|770
|13,234.9481
|10,190,910
|18 January 2024
|750
|13,321.9467
|9,991,460
|19 January 2024
|750
|12,812.3867
|9,609,290
|Total 15-19 January 2024
|3,770
|49,219,230
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,996
|13,055.4897
|52,169,737
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|88,312
|993,754,753
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|587,323
|8,496,401,576
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,402,406
|36,154,451,314
|15 January 2024
|2,992
|13,054.3516
|39,058,620
|16 January 2024
|2,992
|13,311.5642
|39,828,200
|17 January 2024
|3,073
|13,533.6365
|41,588,865
|18 January 2024
|2,992
|13,598.1334
|40,685,615
|19 January 2024
|2,992
|13,137.8760
|39,308,525
|Total 15-19 January 2024
|15,041
|200,469,825
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|12,055
|13,328.2259
|160,671,763
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,800
|13,328.1993
|50,647,157
|Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|361,368
|4,107,969,785
|Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|2,433,302
|36,566,240,060
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 328,101 A shares and 1,361,818 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.62% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, January 22, 2024
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
