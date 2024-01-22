Wearable Devices: The Mudra Band Featured by Leading Tech Magazines, Mashable and VentureBeat

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered touchless sensing wearables, is pleased to conclude a successful exhibition at CES 2024. The Company and its flagship product, the Mudra Band , enjoyed a high rate of interest and engagement.

During the exhibition, the Company and the Mudra Band gained massive media exposure by being reviewed and featured at Mashable and VentureBeat, two of the leading tech magazines. Both publications highlighted this wearable tech’s capability to allow users to interact with their Apple Watch through simple finger movements, offering a seamless and hands-free experience. Mashable emphasized the Mudra Band’s user-friendly interface and the convenience it brings to interacting with the Apple Watch. The review particularly noted the seamless integration and responsiveness of gesture controls.





An additional insight from Mashable further underscores the Mudra Band's significance in the tech industry, especially in the wearable technology segment. For a detailed review, visit the Mashable review here .

VentureBeat put the finger on the Mudra Band’s commercial potential, emphasizing the fact that its arrival overlapping with an increasing demand for wearable technology, poises it for exponential growth until 2030. VentureBeat also referred to the Mudra Band’s technology, noting its distinguished features, functionality, accuracy, and ergonomic design. For more from this review, visit VentureBeat here .

This recognition from top tech publications like Mashable and VentureBeat underscores the potential and impact of the Mudra Band in the evolving tech landscape.

The Mudra Band is a watch band replacement that connects to most devices in a user’s Apple ecosystem via Bluetooth. The device uses Surface Nerve Conductance sensors to capture neural signals transmitted to the brain through a user’s wrist and finger movements, translating these movements into everyday functions for controlling Apple devices. Wearable Devices continues to lead the way in wearable technology, with the Mudra Band setting new standards for experience and convenience beyond the touch screen.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

