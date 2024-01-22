Anteriad Places in Top 10 Data Providers In Neutronian’s Q4 Data Privacy Scores 2023

Rye Brook, New York, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad today announced that the company placed in the top ten providers reviewed in Neutronian’s Q4 2023 Data Privacy Scores report, increasing their score from Q3, 2023. The Data Privacy Scores (DPS) review publicly available data from leading Data companies to provide marketers with an understanding of data quality indicators that may guide their data investment decisions across martech, ad-tech, social, data, analytics and other marketing provider categories. Anteriad is among the highest scoring data providers tracked by Neutronian, and are committed to improving over time, which is evidenced by their placement in this report.

“Anteriad is an excellent example of a data privacy leader, improving their score by increasing the transparency and clarity of their privacy disclosures while maintaining the highest standards in data quality. We are impressed by Anteriad’s long-term commitment to data privacy and quality best practices and congratulate them on their improved score,” said Lisa Abousaleh CEO and Co-Founder at Neutronian.

With new legislation and data requirements emerging in different US states as well as the EU, companies need to focus on data privacy best practices more than ever. In 2024, data privacy takes on a new level of importance as data is used in generative AI and in first-party data strategies that will replace third-party cookies. Neutronian’s DPS report provides verification and ranking of companies and domains based on data privacy, and establishes a standard for data privacy verification that provides this transparency and allows organizations to evaluate partners more effectively. Anteriad’s scores show that the company is data-ready at a global scale, which benefits its customers directly.

“Neutronian’s timely data privacy reporting shines a light on the increasing importance of data privacy and quality best practices. This year is a critical time for data privacy, with new regulations, changes in the technology landscape and a focus on respecting an individual’s right to privacy as a foundational element of business, marketing and communication,” said Karie Burt, Chief Data and Privacy Officer at Anteriad. “We are thrilled to have our commitment to data privacy, quality and transparency confirmed by Neutronian’s leading research and look forward to putting our clients around the world out in front with our approach.”

About Neutronian Data Privacy Scores

Neutronian Data Privacy Scores (DPS) provide verification and ranking of companies and domains based on an assessment of data privacy. With an increasing number of high-profile privacy fines and lawsuits, it is clear that more transparency is needed across the marketing ecosystem. Neutronian’s Data Privacy Scores establish a standard for data privacy verification that provides this transparency and allows organizations to evaluate partners more effectively. Learn more here: https://neutronian.com/ratings/data-privacy-scores/