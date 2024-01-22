Wilsonart® Opens Austin Showroom and Distribution Center

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything is bigger in Texas, and the new Wilsonart® Austin Showroom and Distribution Center is no exception. Wilsonart®, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, announced today the opening of its 45,000-square-foot showroom and distribution center in Austin, Texas. The 10,000-square-foot flagship Showroom and Design Center with office space is the first of its kind for Wilsonart. In addition, the approximately 35,000-square-foot warehouse space includes a five-ton quartz crane and an adhesive safety storage unit. The Austin facility marks the 21st company-owned distribution center for Wilsonart and will allow the company to offer a large selection of Wilsonart® Engineered Surfaces in inventory and provide unmatched service to the market. Wilsonart Austin is located at 19101 North Heatherwilde Boulevard, Building 4, Suite 100, Pflugerville, Texas 78660.



“We are thrilled to announce the opening of Wilsonart Austin. The new facility will expand our ability to provide customers in Central Texas with the best-in-class engineered surfaces and superior service for which Wilsonart is known,” said Andrew Korzen, president and chief executive officer elect at Wilsonart. “The growth of Austin and its surrounding areas have led to the new facility being centrally located, allowing us to service customers in an expedited manner through access to the major roadways in Austin and our manufacturing facility in Temple, Texas.”

The facility’s Showroom and Design Center offers customers an unparalleled experience, allowing them to view materials in panel, sheet and slab form as well as in real-life application, making the design selection process easier than ever.

“The Wilsonart Austin Showroom and Design Center allows you to fully visualize the beauty of Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces and experience the unparalleled culture of Wilsonart and our incredible portfolio of products,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “Being able to see the curated collections up close and in application makes it even easier for designers and customers to create truly one-of-a-kind spaces. They will also experience our brand promise of ‘Your Vision, Delivered’ that is comprised of surfaces you love, service you can count on and backed by people who care.”

The Wilsonart Austin Distribution Center will offer an impressive variety of Wilsonart Engineered Surfaces for customers to choose from, including Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Wilsonart Woodgrains™, Ultra-Matte Traceless™, Wilsonart® Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL), Wilsonart® Compact Laminate Panels, THINSCAPE® Composite Countertops, Wilsonart® Quartz, Wilsonart® Solid Surface, Wetwall™ Waterproof Wall Panels and Wilsonart® Adhesives. With over 7,500 sheets of Wilsonart® Laminate, 2,700 plus sheets of Wilsonart Solid Surface and more than 700 slabs of Wilsonart Quartz, the available on-site material selection is unmatched in the market. Inventoried items will be ready for quick service to the immediate Austin area or can be picked up at the center’s designated Will Call counter.

In addition to on-site orders at Wilsonart Austin, the B2B Fabricator Portal is accessible 24/7 at business.wilsonart.com, where customers can check available inventory, place orders and make online payments.

For more information about Wilsonart Austin, visit www.wilsonart.com/austin.

About Wilsonart

Whatever vision you see, Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, can deliver with surfaces you love and service you can count on, backed by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL and Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs. For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com.

