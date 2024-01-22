The 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show Spotlights Automotive Innovation and Advocacy

Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show commenced its highly anticipated Public Policy Day last Thursday with an invigorating Auto Caucus Roundtable that added a spirited and insightful dimension to the event. U.S. Representative’s Debbie Dingell, Marcy Kaptur, Mike Kelly, Bob Latta, and Roger Williams had a healthy debate on the automotive industry's most pressing issues. Wrapping the opening remarks was White House National Climate Advisor, Ali Zaidi.

No stranger to the show, Mr Zaidi summarized the hour-long discussion by providing his own insights on a more environmentally conscious society and the required infrastructure that is needed to do so. The roundtable proved to be the focal point of the day’s discussions and future talks amongst its attendees.

“Our Public Policy Day symbolizes the commitment we have to help navigate the forefront of automotive regulation and technology development,” said John O’Donnell, President and CEO of WANADA. “These constructive conversations on the future of transportation need to be had in a healthy and public space for our automotive industry to move forward in a positive and beneficial way for all.”

Additional panel-led discussions, fireside chats, and keynote speeches continued the strong focus around electric vehicles, specifically geared towards consumers, manufacturers, and the new technology leading the way. An announcement of the 2024 Best Cars for the Money awards by U.S. News & World Report and three industry reveals by Toyota, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin rounded out the day prior to the show’s evening VIP Sneak Peek event.

Just 24 hours following the opening of Public Policy Day, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center witnessed a surge of attendees eager to weather the snow and explore the consumer show. The venue came alive with displays featuring a diverse array of new models, classic cars, cutting-edge electric vehicles, ride n' drives, and various interactive experiences, captivating the enthusiastic crowd. Prominent exhibits by Toyota, Ford, Chevrolet, Nissan, Tesla, Kia, and Hyundai attracted a significant increase in foot traffic. Attendees marveled at the latest offerings, including the all-new Toyota Tacoma, the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse, Nissan's innovative EV Track Experience, the 2024 Kia EV9 Electric SUV, Tesla’s exclusive Outdoor Ride n’ Drive, Ford’s F150 Lightning, and Hyundai’s captivating Indoor Test Track.

On the lower level, guests marveled at the diverse array of displays showcasing both historical and contemporary automotive wonders. Classic car clubs paid tribute to the generational evolution of iconic models like the Corvette, Mustang, and Cadillac. Art-of-Motion took center stage, highlighting the ingenuity behind custom bikes and cars. DC Car Scene proudly showcased models representing the vibrant automotive community of Washington, D.C.

The weekend's undeniable highlights included the exotic displays presented by Exclusive Automotive Group, McLaren of Washington, and Rolls-Royce of Washington, featuring the brand-new Rolls-Royce Spectre, Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, and Aston Martin DB12. Just a few steps away, the Tesla display drew eager visitors, granting them the unprecedented opportunity to step inside the popular Cybertruck and the all-new Model 3 for the first time ever.

The weekend concluded with awarding a winner of the Hands On Hope contest. For 44 hours, six contestants from Children’s National Hospital and Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center remained in contact with a brand-new IONIQ 6 in the hopes of winning the vehicle and a share of the grant for their respective hospital to fund pediatric cancer research. At 2:00 pm on Sunday, January 21 the contest wrapped, awarding Children’s National employee, Mitchell Haverty, with the keys and a $60,000 check to Children’s National. Ensuring all wins, Georgetown Lombardi also received a $40,000 grant towards pediatric cancer research. This annual contest was all part of the local Hyundai dealerships and the Auto Show’s efforts to help fight pediatric cancer through the Hyundai Hope on Wheels event.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show remains open to the public all week long through Sunday, January 28. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Auto Show’s website at www.washingtonautoshow.com .

###

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2024 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation through its brand-new DC eDrives experience. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 19 through January 28, 2024.

Attachments