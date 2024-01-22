Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

On January 21, 2024, ADM announced that the company placed its chief financial officer on leave and cut its earnings outlook pending an investigation into the agricultural trading giant’s accounting practices.

CFO Vikram Luthar has been put on administrative leave, effective immediately, and Ismael Roig will serve as interim CFO, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

ADM also disclosed a voluntary document request by the Securities and Exchange Commission, around certain practices and procedures with respect to the company’s nutrition reporting segment.

On this news ADM shares fell sharply in value.

