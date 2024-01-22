ElectraMeccanica and Xos Host Joint Investor Call to Provide Shareholder Update

LOS ANGELES and MESA, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos”), a leading electric truck manufacturer and fleet electrification services provider, and ElectraMeccanica (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica”), a designer and assembler of electric vehicles, are pleased to announce a joint conference call for shareholders that will take place on Wednesday, January 24, at 9:15am ET.



During the webcast, ElectraMeccanica CEO Susan E. Docherty and Xos CEO Dakota Semler will provide further information for investors about their proposed business combination that was announced on January 11th, 2024.

Interested parties can register for the event up to 15 minutes before it begins using the following link: https://app.webinar.net/nlWDgOmx3PK . A recording of the call will be available after the event at: ir.emvauto.com .

About Xos, Inc.

Xos is a leading technology company, electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider for battery-electric fleets. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com.

About ElectraMeccanica

ElectraMeccanica (NASDAQ: SOLO) is a designer and assembler of environmentally efficient electric vehicles that will enhance the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility.

