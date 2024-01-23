Global Gaming Peripherals Market Forecast Report: Industry Expected to Surpass $11 Billion by 2030 with a Notable CAGR of 10%

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Peripheral Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaming peripheral market is forecasted to experience substantial growth, as recent analytics predict an ascent to USD 11.01 billion by the end of 2030, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10% from 2023. This surge is attributed to the escalating popularity of online gaming and esports, which is propelling the demand for gaming headsets, keyboards, gaming mice, and controllers, particularly within the gaming enthusiast and professional circles.

According to market analysis, headsets are expected to be the fastest-growing product segment, with anticipated CAGR of 10.6% throughout the forecast period. This growth aligns with gamers' pursuit for engaging audio experiences that immerse them into the gameplay more deeply than ever before. Meanwhile, the PC gaming segment is projected to continue its dominance, having secured a revenue share exceeding 61% in 2022, buoyed by the multifaceted capabilities of PCs that offer exhaustive and integrated gaming experiences.

The report identifies a substantial uptick in the wired peripherals category, which has secured a majority market share of over 75% in the previous year. The segment's projected CAGR of 9.8% is largely due to the reliability and instantaneous connection these peripherals offer, giving an edge in gaming response times. In contrast, the online distribution channel segment is expected to outpace others, with an impressive CAGR of 11.4%, as the proliferation of e-commerce platforms bolsters the market growth.

Emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and virtual reality are revolutionizing the gaming landscape, offering virtual gaming experiences that increasingly blur the boundaries between reality and the digital world. Gaming peripheral manufacturers are responding to these changes by creating innovative products that cater to a growing demand for immersive gaming experiences.

The market's expansion is met with challenges, including price sensitivity among gamers and fierce competition. Despite these hurdles, the market is poised for growth, empowered by game enthusiasts seeking cutting-edge gaming peripherals that promise superior comfort and enriched gaming sessions.

Key findings from the report emphasize potential in various product and service segments and distribution channels, providing valuable insights for stakeholders and actors in the global gaming peripheral sector. This comprehensive analysis reveals pivotal trends and growth opportunities shaping the market dynamics through to 2030.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10% Regions Covered Global

Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Corsair

Logitech

Mad Catz

Plantronics Inc.

Rapoo Corporation

Razer Inc.

Redragon USA

SteelSeries

Turtle Beach

