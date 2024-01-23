Calvetti Ferguson Adds to Risk Advisory Portfolio with New Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a nationally recognized middle-market CPA firm, is excited to introduce Jesi Manabat as their new risk advisory director.

Jesi Manabat has been in the public accounting space for over 17 years, providing assurance, complex accounting, and risk advisory support to clients across a multitude of industries. He has experience working in the Big 4 as well as mid-size accounting firms, providing him with a wide array of expertise in the field. Jesi is also a certified internal auditor, in addition to being a certified public accountant.

“It’s an exciting time to be in risk advisory,” says Jesi Manabat, risk advisory director at Calvetti Ferguson. “Calvetti Ferguson holds a positive momentum in providing their clients with innovative risk management solutions to set them up for success.”

“Bringing Jesi onto the risk advisory team is a huge step towards providing our clients with access to more expertise and industry knowledge,” says Nicholas McClay, Nashville office managing partner at Calvetti Ferguson. “We are excited to see the strides we will make this year with him onboard.”

Calvetti Ferguson recently launched its risk advisory practice in the fourth quarter of 2023, making it the sixth offering in its full suite of accounting and advisory services.

The firm’s risk advisory team provides technical accounting, risk and controls, and outsourced and co-sourced internal audit support. Their services are tailored to help businesses identify and mitigate financial, operational, fraud, and regulatory risks.

In addition to the firm’s risk advisory service line debut, it has been expanding its presence in Nashville since late October last year. Jesi will add to the senior leadership in Nashville and the firm as a whole, providing risk advisory expertise across all markets.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm based in Texas. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, risk advisory, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

Media contact:

Emily Martin

VP of Marketing

emartin@calvettiferguson.com

(713) 726-5723