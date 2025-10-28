Calvetti Ferguson Promotes Amy Waters to Assurance Director

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a leading full-service CPA and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of Amy Waters, CPA, to assurance director. This strategic move highlights the firm's continued investment in its assurance practice and its dedication to meeting the specialized needs of the rapidly expanding Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex market.

Amy Waters brings over a decade of public accounting experience, specializing in comprehensive assurance services, with a strong focus on financial statement audits and employee benefit plan audits. Her deep expertise primarily serves private equity and family-owned businesses, as well as ESOP-owned companies, across key sectors in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, including construction, technology, and professional services.

In her new role, Amy will provide critical leadership that will be instrumental in the growth of the firm's assurance offerings and its ability to provide tailored solutions that help clients navigate evolving compliance requirements.

"Amy’s promotion is a direct reflection of her unwavering commitment to client service and her deep technical expertise," said Jim Calvetti, assurance partner in charge at Calvetti Ferguson. "Adding another director to the Dallas/Fort Worth area is a significant milestone that supports our firm's continued success and dedication to providing exceptional assurance services to our clients.”

Calvetti Ferguson’s assurance practice offers a comprehensive range of services designed to enhance stakeholder confidence and meet complex regulatory needs, including financial statement audits, employee benefit plan audits, private equity fund audits, non-profit audits, agreed-upon procedures, and Yellow Book audits.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is one of the largest independent CPA firms in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, we serve clients globally by providing comprehensive, full-service solutions that support organizations at every stage of growth. Driven by an entrepreneurial mindset, we understand the owner's perspective and are intentional about more than just solving issues—we focus on unlocking significant value for our clients. We distinguish ourselves through our unwavering dedication to proactive client service and communication, ensuring a true partnership with every client we serve.

Media Contact:

Emily Martin

Chief Marketing Officer

emartin@calvettiferguson.com

(713) 726-5723