Park Place Technologies Completes Purchase of NorthSmart Third Party Maintenance Services

CLEVELAND, OH, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Technologies, the world’s leading data center and networking optimization firm, has completed a share purchase deal for the Minnesota-based TPM business (with offices in Atlanta) of NorthSmart. The maintenance services line of business of NorthSmart was founded in 2008 as a complement to the Minnesota-based NorthLand Systems’ hardware sales business, with NorthSmart serving a range of U.S.-based companies, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

NorthLand Systems, founded in 1997, will continue as a hardware sales company, and serve as a channel distributor for Park Place.

Bob Bernu, NorthSmart Founder and CEO, said he is turning more of his time and attention to nonprofit causes, and believes Park Place is the industry “gold standard” his clients can trust.

“Park Place treats people with respect, friendliness and great professionalism,” Bernu said. “I am personally confident that our clients will receive the highest level of customer care with Park Place.”

“Park Place has great respect for the business Bob Bernu has grown,” said Chris Adams, Park Place Technologies President and CEO. “NorthSmart’s clients will have immediate access to Park Place’s experienced people and our innovative Professional Services and Managed Services, as our companies continue to grow together and provide unequalled customer care and service.”

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. We help more than 21,000 clients optimize data center budgets, productivity, performance, and sustainability so they can think bigger – and act faster. From procurement to decommissioning, our comprehensive portfolio of services and products helps IT teams optimize IT lifecycle management. This frees time and spend so they can focus on transforming their businesses for the future.

Park Place’s industry-leading and award-winning services portfolio includes Park Place Hardware Maintenance™, Park Place Professional Services™, ParkView Managed Services™, Entuity Software ™ and Curvature Hardware sales. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

