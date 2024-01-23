RDE, Inc. Submits Application for Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market

Schaumburg, IL, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (“RDE” or “Company”), the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, Restaurant.com and CardCash.com, with a focus on incentives and rewards in retail, dining & entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce it has submitted an application to uplist the Company’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market® (“Nasdaq”).



“A Nasdaq uplist represents the next step in the positive progression of RDE’s business,” stated Ketan Thakker, CEO of RDE, Inc. “This application follows a transformational year for the Company in 2023, culminating in our acquisition of CardCash.com which significantly expands our cross-selling marketing opportunities and provides our loyal customers at Restaurant.com and CardCash.com with a broader range of gift card options. We believe this uplisting will increase our corporate visibility and enhance shareholder value for investors who truly appreciate the huge potential of the consumer gift card industry.”

The listing of the Company’s common shares on Nasdaq is subject to the approval of Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing criteria and requirements. No assurance can be given that such application will be approved or that such listing will be completed. RDE stock will continue to trade on the OTCQB under its current symbol RSTN pending approval of a Nasdaq listing.

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand and CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks. CardCash.com is renowned for its leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales.