Lofty Unveils AI Powered Virtual Assistant at Inman Connect New York

PHOENIX and NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Inman Connect) Today, award-winning real estate innovator Lofty unveiled Lofty Assistant, a new virtual assistant that operates as the platform’s central intelligence, managing all automations and AI features. From qualifying leads to creating marketing content, the new assistant was designed to better support an “on the go” workday, typical of most agents, and provides a single point of control for all of Lofty’s robust AI capabilities. Unveiled at the annual Inman Connect New York, Lofty Assistant also features new voice capabilities designed to help busy agents spend more time focused on building strong client relationships and closing deals. To learn more, visit us at Booth #113 at Inman Connect or attend one of our Learning Labs.



Lofty Assistant Designed for the Way Agents Work

With nearly a decade of experience supporting the real estate industry, Lofty keenly understands the typical way agents work and roadblocks to tech adoption when working on the go. The new virtual assistant eliminates the need for agents to cater to the technology and instead was designed to enhance existing agent workflows. Now, Lofty Assistant not only answers online chats and qualifies leads but can create content for multiple channels – from email and text to social posts and blogs. By empowering agents with a wide range of capabilities virtually, Lofty removes the friction in platform adoption and delivers a practical resource in efficiently growing the business.

“As a busy agent, I prefer technology that meets me where I am, which is typically on the go. If it is too hard to incorporate into my day-to-day life, I know I won’t use it,” said Adam Frank, “The CRM Coach™”, eXp Realty. “I appreciate Lofty’s continued focus on delivering new capabilities that fit my life and not the other way around. I look forward to learning more about how Lofty Assistant can help me be more productive and grow my business this year.”

New Voice Capabilities Boost Productivity & Increase Efficiencies

With simple voice commands, Lofty Assistant can be directed to call, text or update a lead allowing an agent to conduct essential yet time consuming tasks on the go. An agent can also ask the assistant to call the Lofty knowledge base to learn more about how to execute new or unfamiliar tasks. By making resources easily accessible, Lofty Assistant helps shorten the learning curve and allows real estate professionals to take full advantage of all the powerful Lofty platform features.

In addition, Lofty Assistant can easily field inbound calls, answer typical questions, and create a new lead based on feedback. If deemed a high quality, sales ready lead, Lofty Assistant can transfer to an agent to engage further. And because the virtual assistant works 24/7, agents can rest easy knowing they will never miss a call or opportunity to qualify a lead, even after hours. Future enhancements are planned to further customize the assistant and continue to optimize the AI for high quality lead capture and engagement.

Commitment to AI Refinement Fuels Platform Enhancements

A recognized tech innovator, Lofty has been on the forefront of AI for years, thoughtfully and practically applying the technology to address an agent’s most pressing business challenges. Today’s announcement underscores Lofty’s razor focus on meeting time strapped agents where they are and delivering innovative, yet practical tools designed to boost productivity and increase efficiency. Continued enhancements to the AI are planned to refine the virtual assistant and enable new learnings for the benefit of the more than 50k agents who rely on Lofty today.

“With deep roots in the real estate industry, we understand the nuances of typical agent life and designed Lofty Assistant to serve as an easily accessible resource for hard working agents on the go,” said Stuart Sim, Vice President, Industry Development, Lofty. “New voice capabilities represent our team’s commitment to delivering continuous platform enhancements and expanding our AI to help real estate professionals be more productive and efficient, no matter where they are. We are thrilled to unveil these new capabilities at Inman Connect and share our experiences with colleagues, partners, and customers.”

To help educate attendees at Inman Connect on the power of AI to augment hard working agents and catapult the industry forward, Lofty executives will be featured speakers throughout the event. Highlighted sessions include:

