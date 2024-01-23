Shareholder Update: Gaxos.AI Expands into AI-powered Health and Wellness Optimization Solutions

Roseland, NJ, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications various sectors, today announced a significant strategic expansion with Gaxos Health, a division dedicated to revolutionizing personal health and wellness.

Expansion and Growth: A Dual-Division Strategy

Gaxos.AI is evolving with a dual-division structure: Gaxos Gaming and Gaxos Health. While Gaxos Gaming continues to innovate in the gaming sector, Gaxos Health is poised to capture a significant share of the preventative medicine and health tech market, offering value and growth potential for the company and its shareholders.

A Paradigm Shift in Health and Wellness: Gaxos Health

Building on the response for Artificial Intelligence implementation in gaming, Gaxos is set to disrupt the health sector with its innovative AI-powered health optimization solution. Gaxos Health will be at the forefront of a health revolution, offering personalized wellness strategies that integrate AI-driven insights with individual biometric data and health goals. This cutting-edge approach promises to redefine preventative medicine, offering unparalleled personalization in healthcare.

Empowering Individuals with Data-Driven Health Strategies

Gaxos Health's unique solution analyzes a wealth of health data to provide tailored wellness plans, addressing the growing demand for personalized health solutions. This technology is not just a step but a leap forward in empowering individuals to take control of their health and longevity with AI's precision and intelligence.

Game Launches:

NFTG launched four games in 2023 and expects to launch more games in 2024. The Company has a pipeline of games in various stages of development. The Company will methodically launch games based on research and market data.

Commitment to Shareholder Value: Share Buyback Program

In a strong display of commitment to enhancing shareholder value, Gaxos has successfully repurchased and cancelled 244,184 shares of its common stock under its share buyback program. This initiative reflects the company's dedication to delivering value to its investors.

Name and Ticker Change:

The Company has changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. and is trading under a new symbol, GXAI, on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span mental and physical health, companionship, coaching, and gaming. We're committed to addressing health, modern issues such as loneliness and longevity, through empathetic and intelligent AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

