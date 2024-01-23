Hennessey Plotting 1,700-HP Twin-Turbo Upgrade for Dodge Demon 170

The Hennessey ‘Demon 1700 Twin-Turbo’ will have a target ¼ mile performance of 7.9s @ 175+ mph

‘Demon 1700 Twin-Turbo’ production will be limited to just 12 vehicles, with pricing starting at $200,000 — exclusive of donor Dodge Demon 170

Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) creates a new specialty in-house department, “Hennessey Special Operations” (HSO), to deliver ultra-exclusive, ultra-high-horsepower vehicles

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SEALY, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has been making fast cars, trucks, and SUVs faster since 1991. Over the past 33 years, HPE has built a variety of ultra-powerful vehicles that have set numerous speed records in magazine shootouts and at ¼ mile, standing mile, and top speed events. With requests for Hennessey vehicles at an all-time high (over 1,100 vehicles have been delivered to clients worldwide since 2022), the company is focusing resources to meet the requirement.

Hennessey is announcing a new bespoke in-house department called “Hennessey Special Operations” (HSO) to build ultra-exclusive, ultra-high-horsepower vehicles for its most discerning customers. The HSO division will make only 15 to 20 vehicles per year, with potential customers applying via the unique Hennessey HSO website.

“Demand for our powerful vehicles over the past several years has been so strong that we had to shift from being a high-volume tuning company to more of a factory with assembly lines and all of the logistics that go with delivering over 500 vehicles per year,” said Founder & CEO, John Hennessey.

“The transition to becoming a manufacturer with a factory producing lots of vehicles meant that we had to shift some of our resources away from the high horsepower vehicles that have kept the Hennessey name in the automotive headlines for the past 33 years,” explains Hennessey. “We are happy to announce that we’ve created a new division within the company that allows us to build mega-powerful vehicles in small production runs. Taking my new Dodge Demon 170, removing the blower, adding a pair of turbos, and increasing power from 1,025 to 1,700 horsepower was exactly what we’ve been wanting to do.”

Hennessey’s ‘Demon 1700 Twin-Turbo’ is a comprehensive build with an all-new blueprinted motor and transmission (the factory-supercharged V8 from the Demon 170 will be shrink-wrapped and preserved for safekeeping). A pair of massive turbochargers provide boost, while a more robust powertrain ensures the maximum power goes to the pavement. Performance from the ‘Demon 1700 Twin Turbo’ will be astounding — burning E85 ethanol, the coupe will have a target ¼ mile time of 7.9 seconds @ 175 mph.

Production will be extremely limited – HSO will only build 12 ‘Demon 1700 Twin-Turbo’ models, each with a base price starting at about $200,000 (exclusive of donor Demon 170). Those interested in owning the world’s most potent and exclusive Demon, with unmatched muscle car performance, are encouraged to contact HSO at +1 979.885.1300 or visit Hennessey HSO.

Images — John Hennessey’s Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Video — 1700 HP Twin-Turbo Dodge Demon 170 Announcement

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company has also applied its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 100 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on 40-50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. HennesseyPerformance.com

About Hennessey Special Vehicles

The Hennessey Special Vehicles team was formed to create the world-record-breaking hypercars, the Hennessey Venom GT (270.49 mph in 2014) and the current world-record-holding 'fastest convertible' the Hennessey Venom GT Roadster (265.5 mph in 2016).

In 2020, Hennessey Special Vehicles launched the 100% bespoke, twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 Coupe, which sold out in 2021. An open-top Roadster and track-focused Revolution variant joined the F5 Coupe in 2022 and 2023, boasting the F5's prodigious 1,817 bhp 'Fury' engine. In mid-2023, the Texas-based company revealed the Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, which combines visceral open-air motoring with a racing circuit focus. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.' HennesseySpecialVehicles.com

Social media

Instagram: HennesseySpecialVehicles / HennesseyPerformance | YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 |

Facebook: @hennesseype | X: @HennesseyPerf

Media contacts

For further information, images, or comments, contact the Hennessey PR team:

North America

Michael Harley

michael@hennesseyperformance.com

+1 805-402-3613

Europe / Asia

Jon Visscher

Jon.Visscher@vcomm.co.uk / Vcomm.co.uk

+44 (0)7816 906 794