PowerPlan Welcomes Lee Watkins as Chief Strategy Officer

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leading provider of financial software and solutions for the energy industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Watkins as its Chief Strategy Officer and a member of its senior leadership team. In this new role, Watkins will be responsible for steering PowerPlan's strategic initiatives, driving growth, and spearheading innovative approaches to propel the company forward.



With a proven history in the regulated energy space, Watkins brings thirty years of extensive expertise in utility accounting and tax to PowerPlan. As a strategic visionary and seasoned leader, she will play a crucial role in shaping and executing the company's long-term strategies, ensuring its continued success and market leadership.

"I am very excited to add Lee to our senior leadership team” said Joe Gomes, Chief Executive Officer at PowerPlan. "Lee's wealth of experience further accelerates our commitment to deep industry expertise and innovative problem solving for the complex challenges facing our customer base."

Prior to joining PowerPlan, Watkins held notable positions at NextEra Energy, Southern Company, and Black Hills Energy, where she led regulated accounting and tax teams. Additionally, Watkins advised investor-owned utilities while at Deloitte and EY. Her forward-thinking approach and deep industry expertise make her a valuable addition to PowerPlan's executive team.

Watkins expressed excitement about her new role, stating, “For over thirty years, PowerPlan has helped utility companies and other asset intensive organizations solve some of their most complex financial challenges. I look forward to furthering the company’s mission as we help our customers meet the demands of a dynamically changing industry."

About PowerPlan

For more than 30 years, PowerPlan has helped utility and energy companies make the right financial decisions to improve lives and power the world. Through our industry-leading expertise, innovative technology and vast experience listening to and working in tandem with our clients, PowerPlan software sets the standard that CFOs can count on for financial clarity. PowerPlan operates as an independent subsidiary of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP). For more information, visit www.powerplan.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Michelle Henderson

Director of Marketing

PowerPlan, Inc.

678-372-7468

pr@powerplan.com