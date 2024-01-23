SIPPIO Joins the Pax8 Marketplace to Offer Partners Leading Voice Enablement Platform

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that SIPPIO, an award-winning voice enablement platform that offers the most powerful way to enable phone calling in Microsoft Teams and Zoom, has joined the Pax8 Marketplace. Through SIPPIO’s platform, Pax8 partners can package, sell, and manage voice subscriptions to unlock the complete potential of their customers’ Microsoft Teams or Zoom tools.



“Pax8 is thrilled to partner with SIPPIO, a prominent player in voice-enabled collaboration,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Experience at Pax8. “This partnership is positioned to enhance the range of products we offer on our marketplace, aiming to provide our partners with a smoothly integrated voice collaboration experience they can offer their customers.”

Through SIPPIO, partners can tap into the lucrative market of voice-enabled collaboration, offering a much-demand service in today's hybrid work environment. This expansion of services translates directly into new revenue channels, with SIPPIO's seamless integration with Microsoft Teams and Zoom unlocking a more efficient, connected communication experience across 79 countries. The integration enhances efficiency and productivity, fostering connected and engaged workforces in modern work experiences while eliminating the complexity and investment needed for legacy phone systems reliant on costly hardware. SIPPIO's integration with Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone positions Pax8 partners perfectly to capitalize on this growing demand, providing a seamless and advanced telephony solution aligned with evolving business needs. To support partners in maximizing these opportunities, SIPPIO and Pax8 offer comprehensive training and marketing resources, streamlining the go-to-market strategy for swift and effective capitalization of the new offerings.

“Our partnership with Pax8 is more than a technological synergy; it’s about empowering businesses to achieve and exceed their goals. We’re excited to see how Pax8 partners leverage SIPPIO to create new success stories,” says Dawn-Marie Elder, Chief Revenue Officer at SIPPIO.

SIPPIO is currently available through the Pax8 Marketplace in North America, with plans for global availability in the future.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 300,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

About SIPPIO

SIPPIO is an award-winning voice enablement platform that offers the easiest and fastest way to enable PSTN calling in Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. Available in 70+ countries, organizations worldwide trust SIPPIO to keep their people connected, productive, and engaged. As an accelerator for Microsoft Operator Connect and Zoom Provider Exchange, SIPPIO also enables carriers and service providers to build and launch customer-focused voice experiences using its future-proof infrastructure, software, automation, and API layers. Learn more: https://sippio.io.

