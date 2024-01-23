Mountain America and Humane Society of Utah Unite for Record-Breaking Holiday Match Challenge 

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union’s recent $30,000 matching donation for the Humane Society of Utah’s (HSU) Holiday Match Challenge ran from December 15–31, 2023. The results were impressive, with over $282,859 raised from 1,745 donors, along with the matching donation, bringing the total campaign dollars raised to $312,859.



The Holiday Match Challenge, made possible by Mountain America’s contribution, aimed to double donations during the specified period, providing essential funding for lifesaving veterinary care and the rescue of over 6,000 animals in need throughout the year. The funds will enable HSU to go beyond basic shelter services and support comprehensive programs, including advanced veterinary care, low-cost spay/neuter and vaccines for the community, pet retention, humane education and a behavior training program.

Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer at Mountain America Credit Union, expressed the credit union’s commitment to HSU’s mission, stating, “Mountain America is honored to help the Humane Society of Utah with its life-saving mission by offering this match to provide critical care to the animals at the shelter. Since 2016, we have partnered with the Humane Society of Utah to help nearly 1,200 pets find their forever homes. We are grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the lives of these pets and appreciate the community’s support as we all work together to provide critical care and save as many lives as possible.”

Brittani Forbush, vice president of corporate partnerships at Mountain America Credit Union, thanked the community for their generous contributions, saying, "With your support, we were able to provide care for over 300 pets for one month. The Humane Society of Utah is experiencing a record number of surrenders, so this match came at a critical time. We are grateful for the community's overwhelming support."

The success of the Holiday Match Challenge reflects the impact of the partnership between Mountain America and HSU, marking another milestone in their collaborative efforts. The community’s response highlights a shared commitment to the well-being of animals in need.

Shannon Egan, HSU’s development director, expressed gratitude for this collaboration, stating, “The Humane Society of Utah is thankful for Mountain America Credit Union joining hands with us and extending their support to the homeless pets of Utah. Their generous contribution is helping us provide care and support to these animals, giving them a second chance at life and a loving home.”

For more information on the Humane Society of Utah, please visit: Home - Humane Society of Utah (utahhumane.org)