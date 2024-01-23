Budge Huskey Ranked No.78 On Swanepoel Power 200 List Of Most Influential Leaders in The Real Estate Industry

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, has been ranked No. 78 among the 200 most powerful leaders in residential real estate in the 2024 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200). This is the ninth year he has been ranked within this prestigious group.



Published by T3 Sixty, the 11th annual report is the definitive ranking of the most influential industry executives, providing analysis of the scope and reach of real estate leaders running the nation's largest companies. The list represents the culmination of extensive research criteria, including such factors as the individual’s personal influence, tenure in the industry, decision-making power, the company or organization’s significance and contribution to the industry, geographic reach, and the individual’s recent activities, growth, and potential.

Huskey was appointed CEO of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty on January 1, 2020, following his three years as the company president. He oversees all of the operations and growth strategies of the $8 billion real estate company, a leading affiliate in the Sotheby’s International Realty® global network. Prior to joining the firm, he led the Coldwell Banker brand as president and CEO.

Quote:

“It is a privilege to be included on this list alongside such esteemed leaders. I’m honored to work with the industry’s best-in-class global advisors, and our continued success reflects our commitment to leading in the market, exceeding expectations and providing an elevated real estate experience.”

— Budge Huskey, president and chief executive officer, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

