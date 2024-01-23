COVID-19 Vaccines Global Market Outlook to 2026: Trends & Analysis, Epidemiology, Unmet Needs & Opportunities, Therapeutic Landscape, Pipeline Assessment, Clinical Trial Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Vaccines Market Size, Trends and Analysis by Disease Overview, Epidemiology, Unmet Needs and Opportunities, Therapeutic Landscape, Pipeline Assessment, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This authoritative and comprehensive research publication on the COVID-19 vaccines market provides insights into market size, trends, and in-depth analysis of the industry from a global perspective. The publication addresses critical aspects of the COVID-19 vaccines landscape, including disease overview, epidemiology, therapeutic strategies, and a future market outlook.



The report furnishes an extensive evaluation of the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on a myriad of factors such as disease classification, pathophysiology, and the epidemiological spread of SARS-CoV-2. It dissects the intricate progression timeline of the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak and the accelerated vaccine development, underlining both historical and contemporary data points.



Key Highlights:

Detailed exploration of current treatment options, spotlighting authorized COVID-19 vaccines

Analytical insight into unmet needs and R&D strategies within the market sphere

In-depth pipeline analysis featuring compelling profiles of leading vaccine candidates

Forward-looking market outlook with revenue projections and detailed market segmentation

The research underscores the monumental efforts and innovation represented by the swift development of mRNA vaccines, which signal a new era in scientific achievement. The resulting global vaccination drive has led to over 5 billion individuals receiving complete primary vaccination series, with the worldwide tally of administered vaccine doses surpassing 13.4 billion.



The report promises to equip stakeholders with the understanding to navigate the evolving trends within the COVID-19 vaccines market, empowering them to make informed strategic decisions. It projects market dynamics through to 2026, incorporating expert opinions and sales tracking.



Comprehensive Scope



The scope of this research extends to offering a granular overview of COVID-19, including current treatments and vaccine efficacy in the seven major markets (7MM). Additionally, it addresses the intricacies of unmet needs and dives deep into the competitive landscape and clinical trial strategies.



The industry players and healthcare providers seeking to expand their knowledge and harness opportunities in the fast-paced COVID-19 vaccine market will find this report invaluable. It paves the way for recognizing current trends and preparing for future market shifts, backed by knowledgeable insights and projections.



For individuals and organizations engrossed in the complex and dynamic field of COVID-19 vaccines, the integration of this latest research offers a strategic compass to navigate the healthcare market of tomorrow, today.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Novavax Inc

Pfizer Inc

BioNTech SE

Moderna

Vaxxinity Inc

Arcturus Therapeutics

Bavarian Nordic AS

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

GlaxoSmithKline AG

Laboratorios Hipra SA

Valneva SE

SK Bioscience Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Takeda AS

Shionogi & Co Ltd

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

