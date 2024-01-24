Middle East Gaming Market Through 2028: Emerging Trends and Forecasts Highlight Rapid Growth

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Gaming Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gaming industry in the Middle East is experiencing an unprecedented surge, with projections indicating an escalation from USD 5.71 billion to USD 9.63 billion by 2028. This robust compound annual growth rate of 11.01% from 2023 to 2028 is attributed to various catalysts including the advent of COVID-19, which has significantly spiked online gaming traffic as consumers turn to digital entertainment amidst the pandemic.

The latest report shedding light on the Middle East Gaming Market reveals critical insights into the developing landscape of the regional market. United Arab Emirates emerges as a hotspot for gaming, thanks to substantial investments in the local gaming ecosystem and a strategic focus on developing indigenous talent.

The Smartphone Gaming Boom



With mobility at its core, the smartphone segment is anticipated to capture a commanding share of the market. The accessibility of smartphones has democratized gaming, introducing it to a vast demographic irrespective of socioeconomic backgrounds. Advanced technologies such as AR, VR, cloud computing, and the forthcoming implementation of 5G are poised to further revolutionize mobile gaming experiences. The Middle East's extensive smartphone ownership and the ensuing growth in mobile gaming mirror global trends towards more agile and personal gaming solutions.

Saudi Arabia at the Gaming Forefront

Saudi Arabia is channeling considerable resources into diversifying its economy with an emphasis on digital transformation. The Vision 2030 initiative by the Saudi government underscores this shift, aiming to amplify the country's gaming market size to USD 2.5 billion by 2030. Substantial investments in VR gaming and a burgeoning gaming culture underpin the nation's mounting gaming industry stature. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has shown pivotal initiative during the COVID-19 crisis by orchestrating charity e-sports events to foster community and philanthropy.

The Middle East Gaming Industry exhibits a moderately fragmented competitive landscape, comprising major international and regional players. Strategic corporate maneuvers, such as partnerships and acquisitions, signify the dynamic nature of the market as corporations adapt to the evolving consumer demand and technological advancements.

Intriguing developments such as new game releases and content updates in services like Apple Arcade signal a robust momentum within the sector.

Governmental endorsements, as evidenced by Saudi Arabia's approval of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, mark a regulatory environment conducive to growth and expansion.

The Middle East Gaming Market is indeed at the threshold of a transformative era, with the influx of disruptive technologies and a young, tech-savvy population ready to embrace the digital revolution. The region's gaming industry stands as a beacon of growth and innovation, with far-reaching implications and opportunities for stakeholders across the globe.

Key Highlights and future prospects:

Substantial CAGR of 11.01% projected from 2023 to 2028

Enhanced focus on AR and VR technologies to drive market engagement

Noteable government initiatives aiming to boost digital entertainment offerings

Increased mobile gaming accessibility, fueling market expansion

Telecommunication advancements playing a pivotal role in market growth

The findings detailed in the report underscore the Middle East Gaming Market’s potential as a leader in digital entertainment, paving the way for further innovations and market vitality in the years to come. The comprehensive analysis provides an in-depth understanding of current market trends, growth drivers, and forecasts in preparation for the regional market's expected growth trajectory through 2028.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Electronic Arts Inc.

NetEase Inc.

