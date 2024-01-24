U.K. New Energy Vehicle TIC Services Market: Anticipated Surge, Reaching USD 572.1 Million by 2030 with a 6.3% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.K. New Energy Vehicle TIC Services Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report by Service Type (Testing, Certification), Sourcing Type (In-House, Outsourced), Application, Vehicle Type, Industry, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With sustainability and climate change at the forefront of global policies, the U.K. is witnessing a significant market expansion due to government initiatives aimed at promoting NEV adoption. The extensive transition to electric and hybrid vehicles has augmented the need for a range of TIC services to ensure safety, efficiency, and compliance with regulatory standards.

In our comprehensive analysis, several key highlights emerged:

The report delivers a granular analysis of various service types within the TIC services market, such as certification and inspection, each offering a view into the sector's current state and future potential. Market segments by sourcing type, application, vehicle type, and industry provide a holistic perspective of the NEV TIC services landscape, with detailed forecasts up to 2030.

The role of security in NEV TIC services is underlined, showcasing market opportunities within cyber and data protection. Innovations like the Wallace Instruments WAC11 Mk5 Compression Stress Relaxometer exemplify the market's focus on technological advancements and the pivotal role they play in industry standards.

The U.K.'s commitment to NEVs, spurred by climate-focused governance, spells a burgeoning market for TIC services essential for the lifecycle of these vehicles. Not only does the report predict market growth, but it also hints at the increasing sophistication required of TIC service providers to match the evolving complexity of NEVs.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $360.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $572.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered United Kingdom

Companies Mentioned

Bureau Veritas

DEKRA SE

Element Materials Technology

Intertek Group Plc

IASYS Technology Solutions

SGS Société Générale De Surveillance SA

TÜV SÜD

TÜV Rheinland

The British Standards Institution

UL LLC



