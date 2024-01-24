Sparkion and Voltus Partner to Leverage Energy Storage as a Dual Use Asset by Connecting EV Sites to U.S. Electricity Markets

NEW YORK and HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkion , a provider of cost-effective, reliable energy storage hardware and software solutions for the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, today announced its partnership with Voltus, Inc. , a leading distributed energy resource (DER) platform and virtual power plant (VPP) operator. The partnership will support grid reliability in the U.S. by enrolling EV sites with Sparkion controlled energy storage and DERs at commercial and industrial sites into Voltus’s virtual power plant network.



Sparkion Power is an EV-focused energy management hub that optimizes energy consumption and maximizes the use of all onsite DERs, including storage, solar, and EV charging. The collaboration with Voltus leverages energy storage as a dual-use asset and connects DERs to electricity markets in the U.S. to generate revenue for commercial and industrial energy users while contributing to a more sustainable and resilient electric grid.

“We are excited that our partnership with Voltus will provide added value to customers who can now leverage on-site energy storage to participate in and earn revenue from electricity markets,” said Adi Eyal, CEO of Sparkion. “We look forward to supporting key markets in the U.S., like the Northeast, that have a mix of strong demand response incentives and high estimated EV penetration,” said Cole Rosson, Director of Business Development, Sparkion.

The integration of Voltus and Sparkion enables customers to participate in Voltus’s virtual power plant services which monetize distributed energy resources through demand response. Dispatches occur in response to grid instability, high prices, time-of-use charges, and high emissions on the grid.

“Our partnership with Sparkion will help optimize the use of distributed energy resources, including storage, solar, and EV charging,” said Matthew Plante, President at Voltus. “This partnership will integrate valuable resources into our virtual power plants across the U.S. to provide grid operators with both routine and emergency grid capacity, the purpose of which is to provide consumers with lower-priced, cleaner electricity.”

About Sparkion

Sparkion, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, is an engineering-led provider of cost-effective, reliable energy management solutions for the behind-the-meter industry, with a focus on electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVSE). Sparkion’s proprietary AI-driven software platform helps CPO’s, fleet operators and EV site owners orchestrate and optimize energy use and consumption and achieve a net-zero transportation future. To learn more, visit www.sparkion.io

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

Contact – Voltus

press@voltus.co