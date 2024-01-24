CloudCasa by Catalogic Executes Strategic Growth Initiatives and Garners Analyst Accolades

Paramus, NJ, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, a leader in multi-cloud application resilience and mobility for Kubernetes, today announced its CloudCasa backup-as-a-service platform delivered another year of product innovation, aligning with the open source community and cloud service providers, and received recognition and multiple accolades from industry analysts covering Kubernetes data protection and management.

CloudCasa protects Kubernetes environments and provides a cyber-resilient, hybrid and cloud integrated backup, disaster recovery and migration solution for cloud native applications. CloudCasa is the first “born in the cloud” backup service built with Kubernetes for Kubernetes environments.

2023 highlights that contributed to CloudCasa by Catalogic’s success include:

Industry Awards and Accolades

CloudCasa was named a Leader and Outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection 2023, and a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Container Data Management Vendor Assessment 2023.

Velero Open Source Alignment

Velero is the leading open source Kubernetes backup tool, having surpassed 500 million Docker Pulls in 2023. Velero is used by many global enterprises, service providers, and thousands of organizations across the globe. CloudCasa for Velero was launched to address Velero’s lack of a UI for centralized management and reporting capabilities, and to provide software support for corporate users. With CloudCasa for Velero, users can now manage and support Velero deployments and scale their business with multi-cluster management across all Kubernetes distributions, hybrid and public cloud environments.

CloudCasa also announced support for RedHat’s OADP. CloudCasa addresses management, governance, and compliance requirements for OpenShift environments by combining the benefits of open source and SaaS management.

SaaS with a Self-Hosted Option

In October, CloudCasa also became available as a self-hosted option, offering full control and enhanced sovereignty for enterprises along with protection for air-gapped clusters. In addition to the self-hosted option, enterprises can now benefit from single sign-on (SSO) integration with their existing authentication platforms. Combined with granular RBAC, this allows enterprises to deliver self-service data protection and recovery to their developers and users.

Multi-Cloud Expansion and Azure Marketplace

In 2023, CloudCasa added additional support for Amazon EKS, Google Cloud GKE, and Microsoft AKS environments with backup of AWS and Google Cloud VPCs and Azure vNets, along with backup of load balancer configurations.

CloudCasa became a transactable offer in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, enabling streamlined procurement, deployment and management. Azure customers can receive credit against their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) when purchasing CloudCasa. In December, CloudCasa delivered the first of its kind seamless migration to Azure Linux for AKS environments by doing a simple backup and restore.

“2023 was the year we fully committed to the open source Velero community and made CloudCasa available to the tens of thousands of Velero users to manage and support their Velero deployments. We’ve seen continued adoption, accelerated by our joining the Azure Marketplace,” said Sathya Sankaran, General Manager of CloudCasa by Catalogic. “Additionally, we’re so pleased to see CloudCasa named as a major player in the IDC Marketscape for Worldwide Container Data Management and a leader and outperformer in the GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection. We appreciate that we continue to receive validation of our leading Kubernetes data protection offering from the analyst community, as well as our customers, users and partners.”

# # #





About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is an award-winning Kubernetes backup-as-a-service providing innovative multi-cloud data protection, migration, and disaster recovery for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. CloudCasa enables multi-cluster and multi-cloud application resiliency and mobility with granular or cluster-level recovery, across accounts, regions and even across clouds. CloudCasa is fully compatible and complementary to Velero, the open-source Kubernetes backup tool that has been downloaded over 500 million times. Learn more at https://cloudcasa.io.