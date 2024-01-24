Questrade awarded DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for sixth consecutive year

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) -- Canada’s #1 rated online brokerage¹ -- is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the 2023 DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for Telephone Service, marking its sixth consecutive year receiving the recognition. Awarded by DALBAR, Inc., the DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence celebrates standout customer service and exceptional standard of care provided by firms across the financial services industry. As in previous years, Questrade exceeded the rigorous benchmarks in DALBAR’s extensive offerings audit, which covers the entirety of its telephone interactions and service delivery.



“We cannot overstate how proud we are to receive this recognition as it reiterates the tremendous work of our teams and their efforts to advance our customer-centric focus,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “Through our low-cost investment products, educational resources, and best-in-class customer service offerings, we remain steadfast in supporting our customers on their financial journey with the goal of empowering all Canadians to become much more financially successful and secure.”

“In addition to exhibiting excellence in their understanding of callers' requests, Questrade's service representatives ensure that customers experience highly positive interactions,” said Shelly Eramo, Director, DALBAR. “Congratulations to Questrade for once again demonstrating their commitment to a customer-first culture.”

Helping Canadians to achieve financial independence and meet their financial goals has remained a key part of Questrade’s vision since its inception in 1999. With a growing suite of products and services, Questrade continues to expand its offering of established alternatives to traditional high-fee investment products with leading-edge digital platforms, commission-free ETF purchases in self-directed accounts, and ultra-low fees for its managed Questwealth Portfolios.

About DALBAR, Inc.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community’s leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing, and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations. As the nation’s leading financial services market research firm, it performs a variety of ratings and evaluations of practices and communications that are committed to raising the standards of excellence in the financial services and healthcare industries. With offices in both the US and Canada, DALBAR develops standards and measurement systems that improve the quality of products, service and compliance for the retirement, mutual fund, broker/dealer, discount brokerage, life insurance, healthcare, and banking industries.

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 24 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $30 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information, visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

¹ MoneySense, 2023

