PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share; Capital Up 6.2% From Prior Quarter

| Source: PSB Holdings, Inc. PSB Holdings, Inc.

WAUSAU, Wis., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2023 of $0.55 per common share on net income of $2.3 million, compared to $0.29 per common share on net income of $1.2 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, and $0.80 per common share on net income of $3.5 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022.

PSB’s fourth quarter 2023 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2023: (1) lower tax expense related to a change in Wisconsin tax law passed in July 2023 that eliminated state taxes on certain qualified assets; (2) lower non-interest income due to losses on the sale of investment securities; (3) lower non-interest expense related to lower salary and benefit expenses; (4) lower accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (“AOCI”) due to a decrease in intermediate interest rates; (5) stronger capital ratios supported by additional earnings, AOCI improvements and lower total assets; and (6) an increase in insured and collateralized core deposits.

“We are seeing the decline in our net interest margin stabilize, non-performing assets remain low and overhead expenses contained at an acceptable level. With the challenging economic and interest rate environment experienced in 2023, we delivered a return of 9.62% on common tangible shareholder equity. Though different challenges may arise during 2024, we are proud of the commitment our team has to deliver strong returns to shareholders. Our organization is filled with strong personnel dedicated to making good decisions and building the best bank for the communities we serve,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. “We bring conservative growth expectations into 2024, but if industry credit conditions remain good and we return net interest margin to historical levels in excess of 3.00%, we expect our earnings in 2024 to exceed 2023 levels.”

December 31, 2023, Highlights:

  • Net interest income was unchanged at $9.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as increases in funding costs were offset by increases in asset yields.
  • The effective tax rate declined to 26.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to 63.8% the prior quarter and 24.1% one year earlier. The current quarter includes additional impacts from continued adoption of the 2023 changes in Wisconsin tax law. The prior quarter reflected recognition of an allowance against Wisconsin deferred tax assets, including those assets related to accumulated other comprehensive income. During calendar 2023, adoption of the Wisconsin tax change increased tax expense by $1.9 million.
  • Tangible book value per common share increased 7.1% to $23.84 at December 31, 2023 compared to $22.25 one quarter earlier. During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, tangible book value was positively influenced by net income, intangible asset amortization and lower accumulated other comprehensive loss.
  • Return on tangible common equity was 9.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to 5.17% the prior quarter and 15.23% one year earlier.
  • Loans decreased $19.5 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, to $1.1 billion. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.13% of gross loans.
  • Noninterest income was $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $1.7 million the prior quarter. The current quarter reflected lower mortgage banking income and a $297,000 loss on the sale of investment securities.
  • Noninterest expenses decreased $96,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, to $7.4 million from $7.5 million the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily related to lower salaries and benefit expenses.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased slightly to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.44 billion at September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased $6.51 million, to $27.8 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $21.3 million the previous quarter. The higher cash and cash equivalent level primarily reflects proceeds from loan payoffs. Investment securities available for sale increased slightly to $164.0 million at December 31, 2023 from $160.9 million one quarter earlier. During the fourth quarter, $4.0 million available for sale securities were sold with the proceeds reinvested into higher yielding investments. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $363 million at December 31, 2023 with an additional $310 million that could be raised in a short timeframe from the brokered CDs market.

Despite 2023 full year loan growth of 12.1%, total loans receivable decreased $19.5 million to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2023, from $1.10 billion at September 30, 2023. Commercial real estate loans decreased $8.0 million to $617.9 million at December 31, 2023 from $625.9 million the prior quarter. Commercial non-real estate loans decreased $16.9 million to $161.0 million at December 31, 2023 from $177.9 million one quarter earlier. Residential real estate loans increased $1.36 million from the prior quarter to $338.2 million from $336.8 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate loans totaling 55.1% of gross loans followed by residential real estate loans at 30.2% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.4% and consumer loans at 0.3%.

The allowance for credit losses increased slightly to 1.13% of gross loans at December 31, 2023 from 1.10% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the fourth and third quarters ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 compared to net charge-offs of 0.03% one year earlier. Non-performing assets remained at 0.42% of total assets at December 31, 2023. For the fourth consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits decreased $30.4 million to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.17 billion at September 30, 2023. The decline in deposits reflects pay down of $18.3 million in maturing brokered deposits and national CDs and a $22.5 million decline in uninsured deposits. Insured core and time deposits increased $10.4 million during the fourth quarter.

The composition of deposits continued to change during the fourth quarter of 2023 as customers continue to seek higher deposit rates. At December 31, 2023, money market deposits and retail time deposits increased to 40.6% of deposits, compared to 39.2% at September 30, 2023. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits represented 20.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023 compared to 22.2% at September 30, 2023.

FHLB advances increased to $134.0 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $128.0 million at September 30, 2023. FHLB advances were used to fund repayment of certain brokered deposit maturities. Other borrowings increased by $2.4 million to $8.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.49% at December 31, 2023, compared to 6.98% at September 30, 2023 and 7.42% at December 31, 2022.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $2.47, or 11.6% to $23.84 at December 31, 2023, compared to $21.37 one year earlier. Relative to the prior quarter, tangible net book value per common share increased $1.59, or 7.1% due to continued earnings and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.5 million. Lower interest rates and new security purchases increased the market value on the available for sale securities portfolio during the fourth quarter.

Operations Review

Net interest income remained at $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the fourth quarter of 2023, equal to $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the third quarter of 2023, and $10.6 million (on a net margin of 3.41%) for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earning asset yields increased 21 basis points to 4.99% during the fourth quarter of 2023 from 4.78% during the third quarter of 2023, while deposit and borrowing costs increased 28 basis points to 2.79% compared to 2.51% during the third quarter of 2023.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations and renewals during the quarter. Taxable security yields were 2.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 2.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, up 17 basis points. Loan yields increased during the fourth quarter to 5.43% from 5.23% for the third quarter of 2023, up 20 basis points as loans repriced to higher market rates and increased credit spreads.

Rising deposit costs for savings and demand deposits, money market deposits, time deposits and FHLB advances were responsible for the rise in the Bank’s cost of funds. The overall cost of deposits was 1.91% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to 1.66% the prior quarter, up 25 basis points. FHLB advance costs rose to 4.01% during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 from 3.90% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income decreased for the fourth quarter of 2023 to $1.10 million, from $1.68 million for the third quarter of 2023, due primarily to a loss on the sale of investment securities during the fourth quarter of $297,000. Additionally, mortgage banking income declined by $98,000, or 28%. At December 31, 2023, the Bank serviced $366.6 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provides fee income. Total mortgage banking income was $247,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 compared to $345,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Noninterest expenses decreased to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included lower salary and benefit expenses relative to the prior quarter.

Taxes decreased $1.5 million during the fourth quarter to $878,000 from $2.38 million one quarter earlier. The decrease reflects a prior quarter charge of $2.8 million related to a Wisconsin state tax change signed by the Governor in July 2023, effective January 1, 2023. Due to the tax change, the Company does not expect to incur Wisconsin state income tax during 2024.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from eleven full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com

 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2023, unaudited, December 31, 2022 derived from audited financial statements
      
 Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2023  2023  2023   2023  2022 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$20,887 $12,881 $27,409 $13,336 $28,561 
Interest-bearing deposits 1,431  668  892  538  758 
Federal funds sold 5,462  7,764  16,138  25,766  90 
      
Cash and cash equivalents 27,780  21,313  44,439  39,640  29,409 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 164,024  160,883  167,382  190,738  192,197 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $82,514, $75,236, $81,489, $82,610 and    
$80,926 respectively) 87,081  86,908  87,335  87,889  87,816 
Equity securities 1,474  2,273  2,178  2,070  2,032 
Loans held for sale 230  971  151  -  - 
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses $12,302, $12,267, $11,922,    
$11,593 and $12,293 respectively) 1,078,475  1,098,019  1,048,322  973,270  961,865 
Accrued interest receivable 5,136  4,716  4,274  4,062  4,006 
Foreclosed assets -  -  -  -  160 
Premises and equipment, net 13,098  13,242  13,256  13,406  13,164 
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,664  1,684  1,666  1,682  1,610 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 6,373  6,373  6,359  4,620  2,516 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,085  23,931  23,776  25,078  24,922 
Core deposit intangible 273  297  321  348  382 
Goodwill 2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541  2,541 
Other assets 11,866  14,094  14,933  14,444  15,069 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$1,424,100 $1,437,245 $1,416,933 $1,359,788 $1,337,689 
      
Liabilities     
      
Non-interest-bearing deposits$266,829 $288,765 $282,153 $267,836 $292,338 
Interest-bearing deposits 874,973  883,474  860,981  839,757  856,417 
      
Total deposits 1,141,802  1,172,239  1,143,134  1,107,593  1,148,755 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 134,000  128,000  133,000  113,000  43,000 
Other borrowings 8,058  5,660  5,730  5,033  12,985 
Senior subordinated notes 4,774  4,772  4,771  4,769  5,549 
Junior subordinated debentures 12,921  12,896  12,870  12,844  12,819 
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 577  512  712  762  - 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,681  10,258  11,783  10,576  12,639 
      
Total liabilities 1,314,813  1,334,337  1,312,000  1,254,577  1,235,747 
      
Stockholders' equity     
      
Preferred stock - no par value:     
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding     
Outstanding - 7,200, 7,200, 7,200, 7,200, and 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:     
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares     
Outstanding - 4,164,735, 4,174,197, 4,190,252, 4,241,501 and     
4,297,279 shares, respectively 1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital 8,460  8,421  8,382  8,311  8,300 
Retained earnings 132,666  131,624  130,396  128,968  126,003 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (20,689) (26,190) (23,240) (22,515) (24,220)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,326,063, 1,316,601, 1,300,546, 1,249,297 and     
1,193,519 shares, respectively (20,180) (19,977) (19,635) (18,583) (17,171)
      
Total stockholders' equity 109,287  102,908  104,933  105,211  101,942 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,424,100 $1,437,245 $1,416,933 $1,359,788 $1,337,689 
      


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
 Quarter Ended  Year Ended
(dollars in thousands,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31, December
except per share data - unaudited)20232023202320232022 20232022
         
Interest and dividend income:        
Loans, including fees$14,888 $14,263$12,709 $11,773 $11,251 $53,633 $39,825 
Securities:        
Taxable 1,147  1,114 1,327  1,331  1,218  4,919  3,817 
Tax-exempt 532  533 535  537  539  2,137  2,149 
Other interest and dividends 320  238 145  148  141  851  398 
         
Total interest and dividend income 16,887  16,148 14,716  13,789  13,149  61,540  46,189 
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits 5,526  4,817 3,661  2,989  2,060  16,993  4,439 
FHLB advances 1,349  1,321 1,200  547  167  4,417  779 
Other borrowings 54  51 48  62  38  215  58 
Senior subordinated notes 59  59 58  62  55  238  139 
Junior subordinated debentures 254  255 242  234  224  985  771 
         
Total interest expense 7,242  6,503 5,209  3,894  2,544  22,848  6,186 
         
Net interest income 9,645  9,645 9,507  9,895  10,605  38,692  40,003 
Provision for credit losses 100  150 100  100  -  450  - 
         
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,545  9,495 9,407  9,795  10,605  38,242  40,003 
         
Noninterest income:        
Service fees 360  349 378  361  381  1,448  1,570 
Mortgage banking income 247  345 311  325  235  1,228  1,215 
Investment and insurance sales commissions 100  158 287  365  498  910  1,715 
Net loss on sale of securities (297) - (279) -  -  (576) - 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 154  155 149  157  157  615  616 
Life insurance death benefit -  - 533  -  -  533  - 
Other noninterest income 540  675 605  742  553  2,562  2,328 
         
Total noninterest income 1,104  1,682 1,984  1,950  1,824  6,720  7,444 
         
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits 4,244  4,514 4,884  5,006  4,700  18,648  17,940 
Occupancy and facilities 675  689 698  699  641  2,761  2,622 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 1  - 4  (50) 2  (45) - 
Data processing and other office operations 1,001  953 951  880  910  3,785  3,589 
Advertising and promotion 244  161 166  162  180  733  690 
Core deposit intangible amortization 24  24 27  34  34  109  153 
Other noninterest expenses 1,169  1,113 1,202  1,073  1,219  4,557  4,522 
         
Total noninterest expense 7,358  7,454 7,932  7,804  7,686  30,548  29,516 
         
Income before provision for income taxes 3,291  3,723 3,459  3,941  4,743  14,414  17,931 
Provision for income taxes 878  2,374 652  941  1,143  4,845  4,294 
         
Net income$2,413 $1,349$2,807 $3,000 $3,600 $9,569 $13,637 
Preferred stock dividends declared$122 $122$122 $122 $81 $486 $81 
         
Net income available to common shareholders$2,291 $1,227$2,685 $2,878 $3,519 $9,083 $13,556 
Basic earnings per common share$0.55 $0.29$0.64 $0.67 $0.80 $2.16 $3.07 
Diluted earnings per common share$0.55 $0.29$0.64 $0.67 $0.80 $2.16 $3.07 
         


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
  Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
Earnings and dividends: 2023  2023  2023  2023  2022 
       
 Interest income$16,887 $16,148 $14,716 $13,789 $13,149 
 Interest expense$7,242 $6,503 $5,209 $3,894 $2,544 
 Net interest income$9,645 $9,645 $9,507 $9,895 $10,605 
 Provision for credit losses$100 $150 $100 $100 $- 
 Other noninterest income$1,104 $1,682 $1,984 $1,950 $1,824 
 Other noninterest expense$7,358 $7,454 $7,932 $7,804 $7,686 
 Net income available to common shareholders$2,291 $1,227 $2,685 $2,878 $3,519 
       
 Basic earnings per common share (3)$0.55 $0.29 $0.64 $0.67 $0.80 
 Diluted earnings per common share (3)$0.55 $0.29 $0.64 $0.67 $0.80 
 Dividends declared per common share (3)$0.30 $- $0.30 $- $0.25 
 Tangible net book value per common share (4)$23.84 $22.25 $22.64 $22.43 $21.37 
       
 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 38.14%n/a 27.38%n/a 15.27%
 Average common shares outstanding 4,168,924  4,186,940  4,218,226  4,275,160  4,377,330 
       
       
Balance sheet - average balances:     
 Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss$1,081,851 $1,076,158 $1,000,349 $964,029 $945,551 
 Assets$1,424,240 $1,425,522 $1,367,363 $1,336,511 $1,321,776 
 Deposits$1,148,399 $1,149,624 $1,098,039 $1,124,091 $1,146,066 
 Stockholders' equity$105,060 $105,758 $106,762 $103,406 $100,037 
       
       
Performance ratios:     
 Return on average assets (1) 0.67% 0.38% 0.82% 0.91% 1.08%
 Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 9.29% 4.94% 10.82% 12.13% 14.66%
 Return on average tangible common     
 stockholders' equity (1)(4) 9.64% 5.17% 11.23% 12.63% 15.23%
 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00% 0.00% -0.07% -0.02% 0.03%
 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.54% 0.55% 0.60% 0.62% 0.64%
 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.42% 0.42% 0.45% 0.45% 0.48%
 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.13% 1.10% 1.12% 1.18% 1.26%
 Nonperforming assets to tangible equity     
 plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 5.40% 5.90% 6.00% 5.80% 6.22%
 Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 2.88% 2.88% 2.98% 3.21% 3.41%
 Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.20% 2.27% 2.46% 2.77% 3.10%
 Service fee revenue as a percent of     
 average demand deposits (1) 0.52% 0.50% 0.58% 0.52% 0.50%
 Noninterest income as a percent     
 of gross revenue 6.14% 9.43% 11.88% 12.39% 12.18%
 Efficiency ratio (2) 67.04% 64.58% 68.09% 65.02% 61.06%
 Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.05% 2.07% 2.33% 2.37% 2.31%
 Average stockholders' equity less accumulated    
 other comprehensive income (loss) to     
 average assets 8.88% 9.00% 9.33% 9.32% 9.23%
 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.49% 6.98% 7.22% 7.54% 7.42%
       
Stock price information:     
       
 High$22.30 $22.50 $21.38 $25.75 $22.74 
 Low$20.10 $20.35 $19.75 $20.00 $21.50 
 Last trade value at quarter-end$22.11 $21.15 $20.35 $21.15 $21.90 
       
(1) Annualized     
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.
 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
         
    Quarter Ended
    Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2023  2023  2023  2023  2022 
         
Net income$2,413 $1,349 $2,807 $3,000 $3,600 
         
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:     
         
 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available    
  for sale 5,323  (3,085) (1,168) 1,601  (116)
         
 Reclassification adjustment for security     
  loss included in net income 235  -  202  -  - 
         
 Amortization of unrealized loss included in net    
  income on securities available for sale     
  transferred to securities held to maturity 91  91  107  129  93 
         
 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (109) 79  161  (1) 11 
         
 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate     
  swap settlements included in earnings (39) (35) (27) (24) (8)
         
         
Other comprehensive income (loss) 5,501  (2,950) (725) 1,705  (20)
         
Comprehensive income (loss)$7,914 $(1,601)$2,082 $4,705 $3,580 
         


PSB Holdings, Inc.     
Nonperforming Assets as of:     
 Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2023  2023  2023  2023  2022 
      
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$5,596 $5,807 $6,000 $5,773 $5,879 
Nonaccrual restructured loans 34  42  50  57  62 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 310  256  261  265  270 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more -  -  -  -  - 
      
Total nonperforming loans 5,940  6,105  6,311  6,095  6,211 
Other real estate owned -  -  -  -  160 
      
Total nonperforming assets$5,940 $6,105 $6,311 $6,095 $6,371 
      
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 0.54% 0.55% 0.60% 0.62% 0.64%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.42% 0.42% 0.45% 0.45% 0.48%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 207.10% 200.93% 188.91% 190.21% 197.92%
      


PSB Holdings, Inc.   
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves  
At December 31, 2023   
(dollars in thousands)   
  GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
    
Real estate - Buffet Style RestaurantNonaccrual$2,676 $935 
Real estate - Independent Auto RepairNonaccrual 654  21 
    
    
Total listed nonperforming assets $3,330 $956 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $5,940 $1,340 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets  56% 71%
    


PSB Holding, Inc.     
Loan Composition by Collateral Type     
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Dec 31,
2023		Sep 30,
2023		Jun 30,
2023		Mar 31,
2023		Dec 31,
2022
      
Commercial:     
Commercial and instrustrial$117,207 $138,299 $145,434 $133,427 $129,640 
Agriculture 12,304  12,464  13,326  12,434  12,979 
Municipal 31,530  27,186  25,222  6,430  9,915 
      
Total Commercial 161,041  177,949  183,982  152,291  152,534 
      
Commercial Real Estate:     
Commercial real estate 536,209  539,488  490,657  469,395  471,225 
Construction and development 81,701  86,456  99,769  103,108  100,775 
      
Total Commercial Real Estate 617,910  625,944  590,426  572,503  572,000 
      
Residential real estate:     
Residential 274,453  274,632  274,692  261,415  253,740 
Construction and development 33,960  33,141  41,485  26,480  24,367 
HELOC 29,766  29,044  26,220  25,001  24,173 
      
Total Residential Real Estate 338,179  336,817  342,397  312,896  302,280 
      
Consumer installment 4,357  4,350  4,142  4,079  4,734 
      
Subtotals - Gross loans 1,121,487  1,145,060  1,120,947  1,041,769  1,031,548 
Loans in process of disbursement (31,359) (35,404) (61,308) (57,448) (57,963)
      
Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,090,128  1,109,656  1,059,639  984,321  973,585 
Net deferred loan costs 649  630  605  542  573 
Allowance for credit losses (12,302) (12,267) (11,922) (11,593) (12,293)
      
Total loans receivable$1,078,475 $1,098,019 $1,048,322 $973,270 $961,865 
      


PSB Holding, Inc.
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
 Dec 31, Sep 30, June 30, Mar 31, Dec 31,
 (dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2023   2023   2022 
               
 Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$132,38613.2% $133,46613.3% $119,57312.4% $121,55913.0% $120,23213.1%
Industrial and Warehousing 83,8178.3   88,9068.9   84,0498.7   78,9348.5   76,5368.3 
Retail 35,4193.5   35,2813.5   34,0043.5   34,4273.7   32,5873.5 
Hotels 36,1003.6   31,8193.2   33,3293.5   31,0693.3   32,9403.6 
Office 6,7010.7   6,7460.7   8,3950.9   8,5440.9   8,6520.9 
               
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.
        


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
           
Insured and Collateralized DepositsDecember 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2023  2023  2023  2023  2022 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$197,57117.3%$209,13317.8%$201,35117.6%$205,35018.6%$203,11517.7%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 317,98427.8% 307,62026.3% 310,00627.1% 329,36429.7% 345,85430.1%
Money market deposits 142,88712.5% 135,91011.6% 126,85111.1% 128,57611.6% 131,40011.4%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 149,14513.1% 144,73312.3% 140,57212.3% 136,09012.3% 130,20511.3%
           
Total core deposits 807,58770.7% 797,39668.0% 778,78068.1% 799,38072.2% 810,57470.5%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 23,0002.0% 22,7501.9% 20,2501.8% 17,0001.5% 14,5001.3%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 3,4700.3% 3,2220.3% 3,9650.3% 5,9530.5% 6,4510.6%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 70,0206.1% 88,6147.6% 93,9568.2% 74,4856.8% 82,4397.2%
           
Totals$904,07779.1%$911,98277.8%$896,95178.4%$896,81881.0%$913,96479.6%
           
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Uninsured DepositsDecember 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2023  2023  2023  2023  2022 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$69,2586.1%$79,6326.8%$80,8027.1%$62,4865.6%$89,2237.7%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 20,3161.8% 22,8471.9% 22,6042.0% 24,8542.2% 49,9174.3%
Money market deposits 124,51810.9% 133,65311.4% 127,87111.2% 109,89410.0% 84,6737.4%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Total core deposits 214,09218.8% 236,13220.1% 231,27720.3% 197,23417.8% 223,81319.4%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 23,6332.1% 24,1202.1% 14,9061.3% 13,5411.2% 10,9781.0%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
           
Totals$237,72520.9%$260,25222.2%$246,18321.6%$210,77519.0%$234,79120.4%
           
           
PSB Holdings, Inc.          
Deposit Composition          
           
Total DepositsDecember 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2023  2023  2023  2023  2022 
 $%$%$%$%$%
           
Non-interest bearing demand$266,82923.4%$288,76524.7%$282,15324.7%$267,83624.2%$292,33825.4%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 338,30029.6% 330,46728.2% 332,61029.1% 354,21832.0% 395,77134.5%
Money market deposits 267,40523.4% 269,56322.8% 254,72222.3% 238,47021.5% 216,07318.8%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 149,14513.1% 144,73812.4% 140,57212.3% 136,09012.3% 130,20511.3%
           
Total core deposits 1,021,67989.5% 1,033,53388.1% 1,010,05788.4% 996,61490.0% 1,034,38790.0%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 46,6334.1% 46,8704.0% 35,1563.1% 30,5412.8% 25,4782.2%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 3,4700.3% 3,2220.3% 3,9650.3% 5,9530.5% 6,4510.6%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 70,0206.1% 88,6147.6% 93,9568.2% 74,4856.7% 82,4397.2%
           
Totals$1,141,802100.0%$1,172,239100.0%$1,143,134100.0%$1,107,593100.0%$1,148,755100.0%
           


PSB Holdings, Inc.           
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates         
(dollars in thousands)           
             
             
  Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Quarter ended September 30, 2023 Quarter ended December 31, 2022
  Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
  BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets           
Interest-earning assets:           
   Loans (1)(2)$1,094,152 $14,9745.43% $1,088,137 $14,3375.23% $957,926 $11,2664.67%
   Taxable securities 167,366  1,1472.72%  173,287  1,1142.55%  197,070  1,2182.45%
   Tax-exempt securities (2)  80,922  6733.30%  81,327  6753.29%  82,074  6823.30%
   FHLB stock 6,373  1589.84%  6,368  1277.91%  2,516  325.05%
   Other 11,846  1625.43%  8,195  1115.37%  14,131  1093.06%
             
   Total (2) 1,360,659  17,1144.99%  1,357,314  16,3644.78%  1,253,717  13,3074.21%
             
Non-interest-earning assets:          
   Cash and due from banks  16,243     19,299     18,941   
   Premises and equipment,          
      net 13,243     13,266     13,123   
   Cash surrender value ins  23,990     23,840     24,822   
   Other assets 22,406     23,782     23,548   
   Allowance for credit           
      losses (12,301)    (11,979)    (12,375)  
             
   Total$1,424,240  $1,425,522  $1,321,776 
             
Liabilities & stockholders' equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
   Savings and demand           
      deposits$327,036 $1,2961.57% $335,214 $1,1981.42% $376,075 $6900.73%
   Money market deposits 272,087  1,8202.65%  255,823  1,4892.31%  224,701  6011.06%
   Time deposits 273,332  2,4103.50%  279,971  2,1303.02%  241,290  7691.26%
   FHLB borrowings 133,560  1,3494.01%  134,386  1,3213.90%  35,522  1671.87%
   Other borrowings 6,999  543.06%  5,681  513.56%  11,307  381.33%
 Senior sub. notes 4,773  594.90%  4,772  594.91%  4,522  554.83%
   Junior sub. debentures 12,909  2547.81%  12,883  2557.85%  12,806  2246.94%
             
   Total 1,030,696  7,2422.79%  1,028,730  6,5032.51%  906,223  2,5441.11%
             
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
   Demand deposits 275,944     278,616     304,000   
   Other liabilities 12,540     12,431     11,516   
   Stockholders' equity 105,060     105,745     100,037   
             
   Total$1,424,240  $1,425,522  $1,321,776 
             
Net interest income $9,872   $9,861   $10,763 
Rate spread  2.20%   2.27%   3.10%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.88%   2.88%   3.41%
             
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.     
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. 
             


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
 Year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2022
 Average Yield/ Average Yield/
 BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets       
Interest-earning assets:       
Loans (1)(2)$1,043,144 $53,8245.16% $927,720 $39,8714.30%
Taxable securities 183,984  4,9192.67%  204,630  3,8171.87%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 81,481  2,7053.32%  82,977  2,7203.28%
FHLB stock 5,304  3867.28%  2,597  1144.39%
Other 9,073  4655.13%  20,848  2841.36%
        
Total (2) 1,322,986  62,2994.71%  1,238,772  46,8063.78%
        
Non-interest-earning assets:       
Cash and due from banks 17,110     18,772   
Premises and equipment,       
net 13,294     12,988   
Cash surrender value ins 24,331     24,591   
Other assets 23,136     20,896   
Allowance for credit       
losses (12,079)    (12,347)  
        
Total$1,388,778  $1,303,672 
        
Liabilities & stockholders' equity      
Interest-bearing liabilities:       
Savings and demand       
deposits$344,906 $4,5821.33% $381,849 $1,2510.33%
Money market deposits 249,079  5,3282.14%  223,409  1,2100.54%
Time deposits 261,595  7,0832.71%  227,570  1,9780.87%
FHLB borrowings 116,282  4,4173.80%  49,784  7791.56%
Other borrowings 7,061  2153.04%  7,439  580.78%
Senior sub. notes 4,927  2384.83%  3,010  1394.62%
Junior sub. debentures 12,870  9857.65%  12,768  7716.04%
        
Total 996,720  22,8482.29%  905,829  6,1860.68%
        
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:      
Demand deposits 274,273     285,261   
Other liabilities 12,397     11,330   
Stockholders' equity 105,388     101,252   
        
Total$1,388,778  $1,303,672 
        
Net interest income $39,451   $40,620 
Rate spread  2.42%   3.10%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.98%   3.28%
        
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.  
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
        