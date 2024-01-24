Genius Group and FatBrain AI Agree to Merge into Growth Platform to Accelerate the Exponential Economy of Tomorrow

SINGAPORE, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, and FatBrain AI (“FatBrain AI”) an AI SaaS and Solutions company (OTCMKTS:LZGI) today signed a definitive merger agreement to power ecosystems of tomorrow for entrepreneurs, enterprises, governments and students through AI education and enablement.



The to be combined businesses are preliminarily estimated to have achieved approximately $80 million of gross revenue in 2023, up over 100% year-on-year (unaudited). Genius Group and FatBrain AI together enable an exponential growth cycle with AI edtech platform supporting over a five million student and a fifteen thousand partner marketplace joining peer intelligence and AI solutions across energy, finance, logistics, manufacture, retail, tech and telco sectors delivered to SMEs, enterprises and government institutions.





Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group said “This to be completed merger between Genius Group and FatBrain AI accelerates our plans to deliver a full lifelong learning, entrepreneurial education system to prepare humanity for the AI future. Our businesses share a common vision of enabling entrepreneurs and enterprises to accelerate their progress. Joining forces, in turn, accelerates our business with substantial growth in anticipated pro forma revenues and profitability.”



Peter B. Ritz, co-founder of FatBrain AI said “We see high demand for a combination of AI education and acceleration, enabling individuals, companies and governments with the AI training and AI solutions to create the exponential ecosystems of tomorrow. The need for upskilled, trained teams across enterprises and governments in the age of AI continues to accelerate, and we’re excited to meet this growing, global demand.”

Our full end-to-end AI Education and Acceleration ecosystem, has four global revenue drivers focused at B2S (Students), B2C (Entrepreneurs), B2B (Enterprises) and B2G (Governments):

B2B – For Students: Government and company funded AI camps and accelerators together with a scholarship fund for young students at high school and university level to learn future-focused skills, both virtual and in-person, personalized with their Genie AI. The Genius Curriculum progress through to full undergraduate and masters degree programs integrating with personalized gamified and Genius Metaversity, with AI-driven learning libraries shared across participating students and institutions.





The merger has been approved by the boards of both companies, a definitive agreement has been signed and the merger will close subject to fulfillment of certain closing conditions, including, but not limited to, shareholder and NYSE approval.

Following the closing of the merger, FatBrain AI’s CEO, Peter B. Ritz, and Executive Chair, Michael T. Moe, will join Genius Group’s Board. Peter B. Ritz is co-founder of FatBrain AI and earlier Exec Chair of Observable Networks (acquired by Cisco). Michael T. Moe is Founder of GSV, an early investor in Edtech companies including Coursera, Chegg, Course Hero, Masterclass, and private investor in companies such as Meta, Twitter, Spotify, Coursera and Palantir.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed. Through its learning platform, GeniusU, the Genius Group has a member base of 5.4 million users in 200 countries, ranging from early age to 100.

For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

About FatBrain AI

FatBrain AI provides powerful and easy-to-use AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow to grow, innovate, and drive the majority of the global economy. FatBrain's AI 2.0 technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, large language models, cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable and easy to integrate AI solutions. FatBrain's subscriptions allow all companies to deploy its advanced AI solutions quickly, easily, and securely behind their firewalls or via cloud. FatBrain's global delivery includes 600+ team across design, development centers in the US, UK, India and Kazakh Republic.

For more information, please visit https://Fatbrain AI/

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on June 6, 2023 and August 3, 2023. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance and projections may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.