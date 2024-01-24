HotelPlanner Partners with the National Independent Soccer Association as Official Hotel Provider

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), the home for independent soccer clubs in the U.S., with 11 clubs competing nationwide. HotelPlanner will offer discounted hotel solutions to attend games and tournaments and for personal travel to the entire NISA organization and its fans.



Founded in 2017, NISA is sanctioned to play professionally by the US Soccer Federation and is currently functioning as the top tier of the Open System in the U.S. Importantly, all NISA clubs are owned and operated by club owners. NISA focuses on a model based on meritocracy, with independent clubs controlling their own league, clubs owning their intellectual property, all without the barrier of territorial rights.

“As we grow the NISA footprint across the U.S., this is perfect timing to connect with partners like HotelPlanner,” says NISA Commissioner John Prutch. “It is an enterprise focused on providing access and opportunity to communities across the country. We look forward to an enduring partnership that adds value to our entire organization.”

"Supporting the next generation of sports talent is a priority for us, especially young athletes who travel frequently and need an assist with their accommodation needs. That's why we're thrilled to partner with NISA to offer discounted hotel solutions to players, coaches, their families, and fans. Welcome to the HotelPlanner family NISA!" says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com/.

About NISA

The National Independent Soccer Association was founded in 2017 with a mission to bring professional soccer to every city in the United States. A pro league member of U.S. Soccer, NISA focuses on a model based on meritocracy, independent Clubs controlling their own league, Clubs owning their intellectual property, all without the barrier of territorial rights. A member of the U.S. Soccer Federation, NISA also runs the mid-summer Independent Cup, open to independent professional and amateur Clubs alike, and NISA Nation, an incubator league for amateur Clubs interested in going pro. For more information about NISA visit NISASoccer.com or contact at info@nisasoccer.com. Follow NISA on Twitter @NISALeague and on Instagram @nisasoccer.

