Nerdio Announces Agenda, Keynote Speakers, and Content Tracks for Sold-Out NerdioCon 2024

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, a premier software solution provider for organizations looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today released the full agenda for NerdioCon 2024, its annual partner conference taking place in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from February 12-16, 2024.

Nerdio leadership and industry experts will be hosting more than 50 total sessions, including breakouts, panel discussions, and partner roundtables. The content tracks have been curated to MSP and enterprise partners addressing prevalent challenges related to establishing and expanding Microsoft cloud practices and application management.

“This has been a year of tremendous growth for Nerdio alongside our great partners as together we adapt to significant change and exciting new functionality with Microsoft cloud products,” said Natasha Boyko, Vice President, Partner Programs & Ecosystem at Nerdio. “At NerdioCon, our partners serving the SMB and enterprise space will have unique access to learn from and network with colleagues, including top Microsoft executives, as they educate their organizations on how to bring their businesses to the next level in 2024 and beyond.”

Programming highlights include:

Keynote sessions from Microsoft executives, including Scott Manchester , Director of Product Management, Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365, Erwin Visser , General Manager of Americas Go to Market Programs, and Joe Whittinghill , Corporate Vice President, Talent, Learning and Insights.

, Director of Product Management, Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365, , General Manager of Americas Go to Market Programs, and , Corporate Vice President, Talent, Learning and Insights. Nerdio company presentations, including the launch of its new 2024 Enterprise Partnerd Program and product updates to Nerdio Manager for MSP and Nerdio Manager for Enterprise.

In-depth training sessions on Nerdio Manager for MSP and Nerdio Manager for Enterprise features and updates, including the partner opportunity with Microsoft Defender® and Intune®, maintaining AVD environments and diving deep into hybrid cloud and Azure Stack HCI.

Breakout sessions, main stage sessions, and round tables from 2024 NerdioCon sponsors Microsoft, ThreatLocker, Pia, Blackpoint Cyber, GlassHive, N-able, IT Complete by Kaseya, and others.

Additionally, NerdioCon 2024 includes dedicated time for unique in-person networking opportunities with sponsors and Nerdio leadership. The full schedule of speakers, sessions, and sponsors can be found on the event website and the NerdioCon event app that can be installed from the App Store and Google Play Store today.

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.

Leveraging Nerdio, MSPs can manage customers’ cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.