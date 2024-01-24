Automotive Flywheel Market to Witness High Growth owing to Growing Demand for Fuel Efficiency and Advancements in Flywheel Technology | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Flywheel Market is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030, as indicated by the SNS Insider report.

Market Overview

The automotive flywheel is a mechanical device typically attached to the engine's crankshaft. Its primary function is to store and release rotational energy, acting as a kinetic energy reservoir for the engine. During the combustion cycle, the flywheel absorbs excess energy generated by the power strokes, maintaining a consistent and smooth rotation of the crankshaft. The flywheel contributes to the smooth delivery of power to the transmission, preventing jerky movements and ensuring a more comfortable driving experience. For manual transmissions, the flywheel is integral to the operation of the clutch. It provides the necessary inertia for smooth engagement and disengagement of the clutch disc, facilitating seamless gear changes.

Market Analysis

The automotive flywheel market has witnessed notable advancements in material science and engineering, leading to the development of lightweight and high-strength materials. The use of composite materials and advanced alloys has resulted in flywheels that are not only more robust but also lighter, contributing to overall vehicle weight reduction. This, in turn, enhances fuel efficiency and performance, promoting the adoption of automotive flywheel systems. The increasing shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles has reshaped the automotive landscape. Automotive flywheels, when integrated into hybrid systems, aid in energy regeneration during braking, subsequently improving overall vehicle efficiency. As the automotive industry witnesses a paradigm shift towards electrification, the demand for flywheel technology in hybrid and electric vehicles is poised for substantial growth. Automotive flywheels align with this objective by promoting energy efficiency and reducing the reliance on traditional fuel sources.

Automotive Flywheel Market Report Scope:

Market Drivers: Automated manual transmissions are becoming more popular.

Increases in vehicle production & sales are driving up the need for flywheels across a wide range of industries.

Automotive flywheels are being driven by the increasing use of DCTs and CVTs. Market Opportunity: A surge in demand for various factors, including comfort, attractiveness, and safety.

Innovations in kinetic energy recovery systems technology.

The worldwide automotive flywheel market is expanding at a rapid pace due to technological advances. Market Players: Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo SA, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Ford Motor Company, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd, Linamar Corporation, LUTHRA INDUSTRIAL CORP, Skyway Precision, Inc., and Iljin

Key Takeaway from Automotive Flywheel Market Study

The Cast Iron Segment takes center stage in the automotive flywheel market due to its durability, strength, and excellent heat dissipation properties. Cast iron flywheels are known for their robustness, making them a preferred choice for various vehicle applications.

The Automatic Transmission Segment is gaining prominence as automatic transmissions become increasingly popular among consumers. Automatic transmissions offer a seamless and user-friendly driving experience, eliminating the need for manual gear shifting. As this trend continues, the demand for flywheels designed specifically for automatic transmissions is on the rise.

Recent Developments

SimScale has recently introduced cutting-edge simulation features tailored specifically for compliance testing of electric vehicle components. This innovative step is set to reshape the landscape of electric vehicle development, bringing a new level of efficiency and precision to the testing phase.

In a significant milestone for NXRT, the company has successfully raised €2.1 million in funding, poised to propel the expansion of its simulation platform within the automotive and railway sectors. This injection of capital underscores the growing recognition of the importance of simulation technology in advancing efficiency and reliability in transportation industries.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The automotive flywheel market is currently experiencing dynamic shifts driven by a confluence of factors that play pivotal roles in shaping its trajectory. Among the key drivers propelling the market forward is the relentless pursuit of fuel efficiency and emission reduction in the automotive industry. With stringent regulatory norms advocating for cleaner and greener technologies, automakers are increasingly turning to innovations in drivetrain components, including the flywheel. The adoption of lightweight materials, advanced manufacturing processes, and the integration of energy recovery systems are amplifying the efficiency of flywheels, contributing to enhanced fuel economy and reduced carbon footprints. Additionally, the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is influencing the market dynamics, as flywheel technology finds applications in hybrid systems, contributing to the overall electrification trend.

However, amidst the optimism, certain restraints and challenges loom over the automotive flywheel market. The transition to electric vehicles, while presenting an opportunity, poses a threat to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which have been the traditional domain of flywheel applications. This paradigm shift demands adaptability and innovation from flywheel manufacturers to cater to the evolving needs of the automotive landscape. Furthermore, cost considerations and the need for widespread infrastructure development for EVs could impede the rapid adoption of flywheel technology, especially in regions where such infrastructural developments are still in their nascent stages.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, the automotive flywheel market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles. Stringent emission norms and the rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) are also influencing the market dynamics. Europe stands as a key player in the automotive flywheel market, with a strong emphasis on technological advancements and environmental sustainability. The European automotive industry's commitment to reducing carbon emissions aligns with the growing popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative market for automotive flywheels, driven by the rapid expansion of the automotive sector and increasing consumer purchasing power.

Impact of Recession

Global supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by the recession, affect the availability of raw materials for manufacturing automotive flywheels. Fluctuating prices, shortages, and logistical challenges pose significant hurdles for market players, influencing production capabilities and overall market stability. To mitigate the impact of reduced demand, companies in the automotive flywheel market are exploring opportunities to diversify their product offerings. This includes developing innovative flywheel technologies, such as lightweight materials and advanced manufacturing processes, to cater to evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

