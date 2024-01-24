Sdiptech AB (publ) - Sdiptech acquires UK-based JR Industries

Press release

24 January 2024, 15:15

Sdiptech acquires UK-based JR Industries

Sdiptech AB (publ) has acquired all shares in the UK based company JR Industries Ltd, a leading UK niche manufacturer of roller shutter doors for commercial vehicles. The company has an annual EBIT of approximately GBP 4.5 million.



Founded in 1970 and with its headquarters in Caerphilly, Wales, JR Industries has established itself as a principal manufacturer of roller shutter doors for commercial vehicles in Europe. The company offers a wide range of custom-made products that enhance the efficiency and safety of vehicle loading and offloading. This includes the development of robust roller shutter doors solutions and flexible bulkheads for refrigerated vehicles, adaptable to various configurations.

JR Inudustries’ market is experiencing a stable underlying growth, driven by electrification of delivery vehicles, the ongoing surge in e-commerce, and a rising trend in fleet customization aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

“We are excited to welcome JR Industries to the group. Renowned as a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicle roller shutter doors, the company plays an important role in enhancing the efficiency of logistics vehicle operations. Their dominant market position in the UK is a testament of their strong commitment to quality and innovation”, says Johan Lahiri, Business Unit Manager at Sdiptech.

"We are very pleased with this new alliance. The comprehensive resources and support offered by Sdiptech lay a solid groundwork for propelling JR Industries to new heights”, says Len Smith, CEO of JR Industries.

JR Industries will be included in the business area Special Infrastructure Solutions as of January 2024. For the acquisition, GBP 25.6 million is paid on the closing date and financed with own funds and existing credit facility. The final purchase price, which is settled at the end of a four-year earn-out period, depends on the company's earnings development.

More information about JR Industries is available on the company's website: https://www.jrindustries.co.uk/

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CEO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Head of Sustainability & IR, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 24 January 2024 at 15:15 CET.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 4,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

