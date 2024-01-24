New Self-Help Book FINDING STRENGTH IN THE SCRIPTURES Offers Path Toward Trauma Recovery

Charleston, SC, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the age of 20, P.C. Friend boarded a Greyhound bus bound for California with only $60 to her name. Leaving behind her life in South Carolina, she was looking for a fresh start. But after being drugged at the age of 27, Friend found herself staring at the face of trauma once again. However, this time Friend made the decision to confront her history with trauma with the only tool she had, her Bible. And after 25 years of studying God’s Word, she can say with certainty that there is no greater resource for emotional therapy.

In “Finding Strength in the Scriptures,” Friend relates how she found hope within the Bible in the aftermath of trauma. Her healing journey was far from easy, marked by trauma and the challenges of brain damage, but with the Bible as her guide, her strength returned and with it, a sense of peace and new purpose. Referencing passages from the New King James Version of the Bible, she hopes the intentional words of wisdom contained within each thought-provoking selection serve as a lifeline to those suffering from emotional and physical trauma. Providing valuable insight on trauma recovery, Friend encourages other survivors to take the first step towards restoration by engaging with God and seeking His healing through scripture.

“Finding Strength in the Scriptures” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

P.C. Friend worked for the United States postal service for 32 years. After retiring, she started writing and working as a caregiver. Her own experiences with trauma inform her writing along with her unwavering belief in God’s healing power. “Finding Strength in the Scriptures: A Survivor’s Guide to Restoration” is her first book.

Attachment