Unlock the Power of Deliberate Living With New Self-Help & Personal Success Nonfiction Release

Palmetto Publishing and authors Ralph and Renny Simone excitedly announce the release of their personal success self-help book, Slow Down to Go Faster.

In today’s “hustle” and side-gig culture, people often feel the pressure to live fast—to embrace the grind and go, go, go. Slow Down to Go Faster: A Guide for Living and Leading Intentionally is a refreshing take on how to maintain fulfillment—and integrity—in the face of these headwinds.

“I envision this book for professional knowledge workers who are feeling overwhelmed and perhaps burned out,” said the author. “Although, I think anyone who is interested in scaling their impact and living holistically could benefit from reading the book.”

Specifically, Ralph uses his lived experience as a catalyst for author reflection on their own journeys. After years in the rat race, he realized a more integrated approach to life and leadership was both possible and necessary. Through specific practices, mindsets, and habits, the book explores the paradox of slowing down to actually increase your speed—and impact.

Readers will learn how to improve effectiveness and impact at work, but also to make life and leadership more joyful.

Slow Down to Go Faster: A Guide for Living and Leading Intentionally is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms

About the Author:

Ralph L. Simone, a husband, father, and business owner, is an executive coach and community leader based in Syracuse, NY. He embodies the mantra “slow down to go faster,” which is not only the title of his TEDx talk but also the principle guiding his work at Emergent, a consulting firm he co-founded. An avid reader with a black belt in karate, Simone's commitment to personal and professional development is evident. His diverse leadership experiences have cultivated a unique perspective, which he shares in his book, Slow Down to Go Faster.

Renny M. Simone, co-author of Slow Down to Go Faster, is a graduate of The Walsh School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University where he majored in Culture and Politics with a focus in English Literature. He has since worked as a trail worker in Montana, a UPS driver, and a bartender. Renny is a lover of music, poetry, and travel and has been, from a young age, a partner in his dad’s search for meaning and fulfilment.

