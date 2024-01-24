Platelet Rich Plasma Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, with Regional Focus on United States and Japan

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. and Japan Platelet Rich Plasma Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, (Pure Platelet Rich Plasma, Leukocyte Rich Platelet Rich Plasma), Application, End-use, Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. and Japan platelet rich plasma market size is anticipated to reach USD 348.45 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.15% from 2024 to 2030. The U.S. and Japan platelet rich plasma (PRP) market is driven by increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders and sports injuries, growing number of cosmetic surgeries, and expanding medical application of platelet rich plasma. Moreover, increasing evidence-based studies for platelet rich plasma-based wound healing are further propelling growth of overall the market.







The application of platelet rich plasma products in treatment of musculoskeletal conditions, orthopedic disorders, and sports injuries has become more prevalent over recent years. Several research studies have observed that an increased concentration of growth factors in PRP can potentially accelerate healing process. PRP has proven to be a major source of autologous products in the field and a true precursor for healing process along with stem cells & scaffold. According to U.S. CDC data, participation of individuals in sports in the U.S. is continuously rising. Around 30 million children and adolescents in the U.S. participate in sports, which increases risk of sports injuries among young athletes. Therefore, the rise in incidence of orthopedic disorders and sports injuries positively impacts demand for platelet rich plasma treatment procedures.



An increase in cosmetic surgeries drives demand for platelet rich plasma products. For instance, according to the ASPS, a 25% rise in use of PRP in cosmetics was observed in the past 4 years. Moreover, increasing adoption of cosmetic surgeries in the U.S. and Japan is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market during the study period. As per an annual survey of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), injectables became the most adopted treatment option by facial plastic surgeons in 2018. Large spending by Americans on cosmetic surgeries and minimally invasive procedures also drives platelet rich plasma market. According to the Aesthetic Society data, Americans spent approximately USD 11.8 billion on minimally invasive and cosmetic surgery procedures in 2022, reporting an increase of 2% over previous year.



The utility of platelet rich plasma is gaining popularity in aesthetics and dermatology. The commercially marketed systems provide ready-to-apply sterile PRP suspensions; however, high cost associated with these products makes it difficult for healthcare professionals to deploy PRP kits on a large scale. The higher cost of PRP injection as compared to other treatments is a major concern for patients and clinicians. Moreover, insurance policies do not cover these products due to a lack of supportive evidence for PRP therapies. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons stated that PRP results differ from patient to patient, depending on healing capabilities. Thus, cost associated with these products is likely to impede the market over the forecast period.



U.S. And Japan Platelet Rich Plasma Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the pure platelet rich plasma segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 51.24% in 2023 owing to high adoption of pure platelet rich plasma because of its advantages and expanding applications across various therapeutic areas

Based on application, the other segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2023. Increasing priority of PRP treatment for aesthetic purposes is a significant factor driving growth of this segment. Clinics segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR over forecast period owing to rising number of clinics and growing medical tourism

U.S. dominated the market owing to factors such as supportive regulatory authorities and local presence of many leading manufacturers that focus on developing novel PRP preparation systems

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $175.62 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $348.45 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Japan, United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Type And Application Segment Snapshot

2.3 End-Use Segment Snapshot

2.4 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 U.S. And Japan Platelet Rich Plasma Market Variables, Trends, And Scope

3.1 U.S. And Japan Platelet Rich Plasma Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Rise In Incidence Of Orthopedic Disorders And Sports Injuries

3.2.1.2 Increasing Cosmetic Surgeries

3.2.1.3 Expanding Medical Applications Of PRP

3.2.1.4 Increasing Evidence-Based Studies For PRP-Based Wound Healing

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 High Costs Associated With PRP Products

3.3 U.S. And Japan Platelet Rich Plasma Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2 Pestle Analysis

3.3.3 Key Opinion Perspective Analysis

3.3.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.5 Buyer Perception Studies

3.3.6 Key Opinion Perspective Analysis



Chapter 4 U.S. And Japan Platelet Rich Plasma Market - Segment Analysis, By Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1 U.S. And Japan Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Pure PRP

4.1.2 Leukocyte-Rich Rich PRP



Chapter 5 U.S. And Japan Platelet Rich Plasma Market - Segment Analysis, By Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1 U.S. And Japan Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.1.1 Orthopedics

5.1.1.1 Sports Medicine

5.1.1.2 Spine

5.1.1.3 Trauma

5.1.1.4 Foot And Ankle

5.1.1.5 Joint Reconstruction

5.1.2 Others



Chapter 6 U.S. And Japan Platelet Rich Plasma Market - Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1 U.S. And Japan Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: End-Use Movement Analysis

6.1.1 Hospitals

6.1.2 Clinics

6.1.3 Others



Chapter 7 U.S. And Japan Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market: Country Estimates And Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S.

7.1.1 Key Country Dynamics

7.1.2 U.S. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1.3 Competitive Scenario

7.1.4 Regulatory Framework

7.1.5 Reimbursement Scenario

7.1.6 Japan

7.1.6.1 Key Country Dynamics

7.1.6.2 Japan Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1.6.3 Competitive Scenario

7.1.6.4 Regulatory Framework

7.1.6.5 Reimbursement Scenario



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

EmCyte Corporation

Dr. PRP USA LLC

Juventix Regenerative Medical, LLC

Terumo Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Apex Biologix

Celling Biosciences, Inc.

Factor Medical, Inc.

CAREstream America

Royal Biologics.





