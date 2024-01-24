Key Disruptive Forces in Sustainable Nutrition - Edible Insects, Food 3D Printing and Plant-based Proteins are Redefining Food Efficiency and Environmental Impact

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green bites - Key disruptive forces in sustainable nutrition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the realm of sustainable nutrition, advanced developments such as edible insects, food 3D printing, and plant-based proteins are redefining food efficiency and environmental impact. These innovations, along with microencapsulated proteins and enhanced dairy protein compositions, minimize ecological footprints while maximizing nutritional value. Genetic engineering in cereal crops also plays a major role, aiming to increase yields and improve nutritional profiles. This sector is evolving towards a model of high-yield, low-impact, and nutrient-rich food sources.

The report categorizes key innovation areas in consumer as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation. It also casts light on patent publications, leading geographies, major players, key startups, real-world innovations, deals, jobs, social media, filings, news, and company deep dives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these areas can transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.



Report Scope

Key disruptive forces in sustainable nutrition - presents the major drivers, trends, and emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in consumer.

Select innovation areas - overview of select innovation areas to capture their disruptive potential, innovation drivers, recent developments, patents trends, and top players.

Outlook - anticipated tech advancements in sustainable nutrition.

The FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

Key disruptive forces in sustainable nutrition Major drivers & trends S curve highlighting the emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas 3-year vs 1-year growth in patent publications for innovation areas, and innovation areas definitions Patent publication trend Major patent filers.

Select innovation areas The disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents, innovation drivers, recent developments, and top players.

Outlook Anticipated tech advancements in sustainable nutrition.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

