Key Disruptive Forces in Sustainable Nutrition - Edible Insects, Food 3D Printing and Plant-based Proteins are Redefining Food Efficiency and Environmental Impact

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green bites - Key disruptive forces in sustainable nutrition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the realm of sustainable nutrition, advanced developments such as edible insects, food 3D printing, and plant-based proteins are redefining food efficiency and environmental impact. These innovations, along with microencapsulated proteins and enhanced dairy protein compositions, minimize ecological footprints while maximizing nutritional value. Genetic engineering in cereal crops also plays a major role, aiming to increase yields and improve nutritional profiles. This sector is evolving towards a model of high-yield, low-impact, and nutrient-rich food sources.
The report categorizes key innovation areas in consumer as emerging, accelerating, and maturing based on their rate of growth in innovation. It also casts light on patent publications, leading geographies, major players, key startups, real-world innovations, deals, jobs, social media, filings, news, and company deep dives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise in these areas can transform business models, decision-making, and strategic thinking that directly influence research and development, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Report Scope
- Key disruptive forces in sustainable nutrition - presents the major drivers, trends, and emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas with disruptive potential in consumer.
- Select innovation areas - overview of select innovation areas to capture their disruptive potential, innovation drivers, recent developments, patents trends, and top players.
- Outlook - anticipated tech advancements in sustainable nutrition.
The FutureTech Series Reports are aimed at capturing futuristic technologies which have the potential to disrupt tomorrow. These technologies are constantly changing, adapting, and progressing to enable a paradigm shift in our daily lives. The awareness, knowledge, and expertise of these topics help transform business models and strategic thinking with an in-depth understanding of megatrends that can directly influence patenting, collaboration, acquisition, and investment decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Key disruptive forces in sustainable nutrition
- Major drivers & trends
- S curve highlighting the emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas
- 3-year vs 1-year growth in patent publications for innovation areas, and innovation areas definitions
- Patent publication trend
- Major patent filers.
- Select innovation areas
- The disruptive potential of key innovation areas as highlighted by the underlying data signals involving patents, innovation drivers, recent developments, and top players.
- Outlook
- Anticipated tech advancements in sustainable nutrition.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- a2 Milk
- AAK AB
- Abbott
- ABP Food Group
- ActogeniX
- Advanced BioNutrition
- AgbioInvestor
- AgBiome LLC
- Alco-food-machine
- Aleph Farms Ltd
- Alpina Productos Alimenticios
- Alstom SA
- Altria Group Inc
- Amorepacific Group Inc
- Anabio Technologies
- Aramark
- Archer Daniels Midland Co
- Armored Fresh
- Asahi
- Aspire Food Group
- Avebe U.A
- Avril
- Azul 3D Inc
- Balchem Corp
- Barilla
- Barry Callebaut AG
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Bel Brands
- Believer Meats
- Benson Hill Biosystems Inc
- Beta Bugs
- Better Origin
- Beyond Meat Inc
- Biftek Inc
- BioBetter
- BioBuu Ltd
- Bioflytech SL
- BioGaia AB
- Biomedical 3D Printing
- BrewDog plc
- BRF
- Bright Dairy
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Britvic Plc
- Buhler Insect Technology Solutions AG
- Bunge Ltd
- Burcon NutraScience Corp
- ByFlow
- By-Health Biotechnology
- Cargill Inc
- Catapult Solutions Inc
- Cellectis SA
- CellX
- Centro de Investigacion
- Change Foods
- China National Chemical Corp
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
- Chr Hansen
- CIC Holdings PLC
- Citigroup Inc
- CJ CheilJedang Corp
- CKD Bio
- CKS Packaging Inc
- Clariant
- Climax Foods
- Coca-Cola
- COFCO
- Colarome inc
- Corteva Inc
- Cranswick plc
- Cricket Flours
- CULT Food Science Corp
- Daeil Tech Co Ltd
- Dairy A Day
- DAIZ Co Ltd
- Danone
- Darling Ingredients Inc
- DAST
- De novo dairy
- Dentsu
- Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd
- Drei Lilien Pvg
- DSM-Firmenich AG
- DuPont
- Dyadic International
- Eat Grub
- Eat Just Inc
- Eden Brew
- Electrolux
- Elior Group
- Emergy Inc
- Entomics Biosystems Ltd
- Essentia
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Eurolactis
- Exo Inc
- Exxaro Resources Ltd
- F.C.F. Fishery
- Felixprinters
- Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd
- Fenn Foods
- Ferrero Group
- Finless Foods Inc
- Finnebrogue
- Firmenich International
- FitLife Brands
- FL Feed Pte Ltd
- Fonterra
- Formlabs Inc
- Franklin Farms
- Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft
- Fresenius SE
- Fuji Oil Holdings Inc
- Furukawa Co Ltd
- G Foods
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- Givaudan
- glac Biotech
- Glanbia plc
- Good Meat
- Goterra
- Grifols
- Growmark Inc
- Grune Hafen Limited
- Gryllus
- Hamlet Protein AS
- Harvest B
- Henkel AG & Co KGaA
- Heura Foods
- Hilton Food Group Plc
- Hinoman
- Honda Motor
- HP Hood LLC
- Huddle
- Hungry Planet Inc
- Icelandic Provisions
- ICL Group Ltd
- IFF
- Imaginarium
- ImmuCell Corp
- Impossible Foods Inc
- Indamo SA
- Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd
- Ingredalia
- Ingredia
- Ingredion Inc
- InnoBio
- Innovafeed
- Intervet
- Inzymes
- Isagro SpA
- Ivy Farm
- Japan Tobacco Inc
- JBS
- JBT
- Jia Group Holdings Ltd
- Joes Future Food
- Johnson Matthey Plc
- K M D Co Ltd
- Kaiima Ltd
- KB Biomed
- Kemin
- Kerry Group plc
- Kohlberg & Company
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Kotobuki Realty
- Kraft Foods Schweiz
- Land O'Lakes Inc
- Leafpro
- Lee Kum Kee
- Lifeway Foods Inc
- Linde
- Loopworm Pvt Ltd
- Lotte
- Mainelab
- Maltento
- Maple Leaf Foods Inc
- Mars Inc
- Marvell
- Meatable
- MeatAfora
- MeaTech 3D Ltd
- Megmilk
- Meiji
- MeliBio
- Merck
- Merit Functional Foods
- Mertec LLC
- Mewery
- Michelmores LLP
- MicroJet Technology
- Millibeter NV
- Mission Barns Inc
- Monde Nissin Corp
- Mondelez
- Monsanto Co
- Moolec Science SA
- Morinaga Milk
- MOSH
- Mucovax Inc
- Mukka Proteins Limited
- Myco Technology
- Mycorena AB
- N&K Co
- Nestec SA
- New Barn Inc
- New York Power Authority
- Next Gen Foods Pte Ltd
- NH Foods Ltd
- Nichirei Corporation
- Nirman Agri Genetics Limited
- NIZO food research
- NKD Pharma
- Noblegen
- Nomad Foods Limited
- Nongshim Co Ltd
- Novel Farms Inc
- Novo Nordisk Fonden
- NTG Holdings Pte Ltd
- NTT Group
- Nutrition Technologies
- NVP Healthcare
- Oatly Group AB
- Olam Group Ltd
- Omeat
- Omya
- P&G
- Parabel Nutrition
- Plant Meat Ltd
- Planted Foods AG
- Podravka dd
- Prairie Aquatech
- Prairie Gold
- Precigen
- Prinova
- Print2Taste
- Pro Farm Group Inc
- Pro Mach Inc
- Progel Pty
- Prolacta Bioscience
- Prolupin GmbH
- Protenga Pte Ltd
- Protix Biosystems BV
- Qingdao Haier
- QL AG
- QTI
- Quang Ngai Sugar JSC
- Rallis India Ltd
- Reckitt
- Redefine Meat
- Rem3dy Health
- Remilk
- Revo Foods
- Ripple Foods PBC
- Rise Baking Company
- Robert Bosch Stiftung
- Roquette Freres
- Roquette Freres SA
- Royal DSM NV
- S&W Seed Company
- SalMar ASA
- Samsung
- Sanatech
- Sanyuan Foods
- Saputo Inc
- SavorEat
- SEB
- Simple Planet
- Simply Foods Inc
- Solvotrin Therapeutics
- Starbucks
- Steakholder Foods Ltd
- Stine Seed Farm Inc
- Stratasys
- Strauss Group Ltd
- Strive Nutrition
- Sunbloom Proteins
- Suntava Inc
- Symrise
- Synbio Tech
- Syngenta AG
- Synthite
- Sysco
- T&R Biofab
- Tata Chemicals Ltd
- Teagasc
- Tecnalia Research
- Terramino Inc
- Teucrium Commodity Trust
- Thai Union Group PCL
- Thaifoods Group Public Co Ltd
- The Better Meat
- The Meatless Farm Co
- The Very Good Food Co Inc
- TINE SA
- Tyson Foods
- Umami Meats
- Umaro Foods
- Unilever Plc
- Uni-President China
- United Technologies
- Unlimeat
- Upside Foods
- Usarium
- Valio
- VDL Groep
- Vilmorin & Cie
- Vivici
- Wells Fargo & Co
- WH GROUP
- WHSP
- Yakult Honsha
- Yangyoo
- Yili Industrial
- Ynsect
- Zhejiang Medicine
