Online Photography Education in Higher Education: Global Market Analysis and Outlook 2024-2028, Projecting Growth of $846 Million

The online photography education in higher education market is forecasted to grow by USD 846.06 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period.

The report on online photography education in the higher education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the growing advantages of online learning, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, and the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices.

The study identifies the growing popularity of education apps as one of the prime reasons driving the online photography education in higher education market growth during the next few years. Also, growing government initiatives to support digital education and growing popularity of online microlearning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The online photography education in higher education market is segmented as below:

By Type

Degree

Non-degree

By End-user

Academic Institutions

Individual Learners

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online photography education in higher education market vendors that include:

Alison

Chris Bray Photography

Coursera Inc.

Domestika Inc.

Edtech Services LLC

Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

edX LLC

Fiverr International Ltd.

Jerad Hill Courses

Magnum Photos Inc.

McCann Learning Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Nikon Corp.

Scholiverse Educare Pvt. Ltd.

Seek Ltd.

SkillShare Inc.

The Photo Academy SA

The School of Photography

Udemy Inc.

Manfred Ltd.

Also, the online photography education in higher education market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

