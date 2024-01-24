UPDATE -- Visory Health Announces The Kroger Company As Preferred Pharmacy

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visory Health , a women-led, patient-first health tech prescription platform that is transforming the way women, families and caregivers access affordable healthcare through its online prescription discount card, announces that Kroger-owned pharmacies nationwide and its family of pharmacies, including Kroger, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, Smith's, Fry's and more, which operate over 2,000 pharmacies across 35 states is a preferred partner for Visory Health. Together Kroger and Visory Health connect caregivers, women and underserved communities with increased accessibility to affordable healthcare.



Kroger is a leading grocery store on a mission to make people’s lives healthier, easier, brighter and a bit lighter. Because Visory Health and Kroger share similar values, Visory Health encourages consumers to use Kroger as their preferred retailer. Visory Health is the only prescription savings program that is boldly addressing the financial burden of prescriptions that disproportionately impacts women and low-income families. Through its mission-driven model that focuses on improving the lives of families and communities, Visory Health has empowered more than 3.56 million customers to access their essential medications while saving them over $5 billion.

“Naming Kroger as our preferred pharmacy aligns perfectly with Visory Health, as we’re both working to build healthier lives and communities,” said CEO and Founder Susan Lang. “We think Kroger's Senior Leadership does a tremendous job overseeing the company's operations, and leading the charge in its mission that food is medicine. We’re excited to further our commitment to Kroger as we both make the world a healthier place.”

“As a preferred pharmacy, Kroger’s nearly 11 million daily customers have the opportunity to save money on their essential medications through the Visory Health discount card and can put those savings toward healthier food options in the store instead,” said Alexandra Robertson, Senior Vice President of Growth at Visory Health. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between their necessary prescriptions or groceries and through this partnership, people are able to have the best of both worlds.”

With Visory Health, Kroger customers can easily use the card for their family members and friends without signing up or creating an account and receive up to 80% off their medication costs. It’s as simple as downloading the Visory Health App in the App Store or Google Play Store and then adding the digital prescription card to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. For those who don’t have a digital wallet, the card is also available for download on the “Rx Savings Card” page on Visory Health’s website.

