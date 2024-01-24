Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Production Market Worth $4.17 Billion by 2034: An Extensive Analysis of Instruments/Devices, Consumables, Kits, Services, Processes, Workflow Components, and Major Players

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The emergence of new platforms in the area of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) production, coupled with growing technological advancements and rising research activities, are pivotal factors contributing to the amplified growth expectations for the induced pluripotent stem cells production market globally. Demand is notably rising amidst intense efforts to develop robust therapeutic pipelines and incorporate automation to enhance iPSCs production efficiency. This market analysis forecasts a striking growth trajectory from USD 1.50 billion in 2023 to USD 4.17 billion by 2034.

The investigation provides substantial insights into key market dynamics, an extensive analysis of segments such as product offerings that include instruments/devices, consumables, kits, and services, as well as various processes and workflow components. The comprehensive report encapsulates the prevailing trends within applications, encapsulating the surging needs of drug development and discovery, regenerative medicine, and toxicology studies among others.

Market Dynamics and Trends

Consumables & kits as a segment continue to contribute significant revenue, fuelled by relentless R&D initiatives and an increase in the adoption of iPSCs kits in toxicology testing.

Automated platforms are expected to exhibit robust growth, revolutionizing production processes and enabling scalability and consistency, crucial for stem cell-based therapies.

Manual iPSC production remains prevalent, with experts in tissues procurement and gene introduction practices generating considerable market value.

End-user Insights

Bio-technological and pharmaceutical entities dominate the end-user segment, leveraging a comprehensive inventory of iPSC-related products to spearhead innovations in the field. Significantly, the report also showcases the fastest growth within research and academic institutions, underlining the sector's pivotal role in iPSC-based therapeutic examinations.

Geographic Highlights

According to the analysis, North America retains the largest revenue share attributed to factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific regions are projected to chart the quickest growth during the forecast period, spurred by advantageous economic growth and investment in healthcare system enhancements.

Segmental Analysis for Strategic Planning

The report segments the market across several dimensions providing key insights that inform strategic planning and investment decisions:

Revenue analysis bifurcated by product. Comparative review of automated and manual iPSC production processes. Workflow segmentation shedding light on issues such as cell culture and characterization. Applications review focusing on the burgeoning fields of regenerative medicine and drug development. Insights into the end-use landscape examining biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and research & academic institutions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

StemCellsFactory III

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

Merck KGaA

REPROCELL Inc.

Lonza

Hitachi Ltd.

Applied StemCells Inc.

Evotec

Fate Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tk2u8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment